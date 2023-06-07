Mention the words ‘Causeway Coast’ to anyone and chances are they will automatically think of the Giant’s Causeway, the Glens of Antrim or Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge.
And while these are world famous attractions – and rightly so! – we thought we would take a look at some lesser known spots in the area.
These hidden gems are well worth a visit…
Take a look through our gallery – which covers sites from Ballycastle to Banagher – and see how many you have heard of...
This pyramid was erected by Lord Garvagh after having been on the Grand Tour of Egypt, and is located on high ground in a bluebell wood, west of the car park at Ballinameen Bridge, at the south end of Garvagh.
It was intended as the burial vault for Lord Garvagh but it was never used and the entrance has now been bricked up. The pyramid is 18 feet square at the base and is erected on a raised platform 21 feet square; it is 21 feet high and built of freestone blocks.
St Patrick's Well (Tubberpatrick), Portstewart is a historic site. According local legend, St. Patrick himself visited the well and blessed it, imbuing it with healing powers. The well is located on a scenic cliff walk that offers stunning views of the coastline, making it a popular spot for hikers and nature enthusiasts.
'The Vanishing Lake' or Loughareema is a hidden gem that's well worth a visit....but you may have to make a return journey too! Visit it one day and you will see a beautiful lake, a few days later just a bed of mud and not a drop of water in sight!
Loughareema has been voted no 14 of the top 100 geological sites in the British Isles.
Why not visit the highest pub in Ireland while you are visiting the Dungiven/Maghera area? Established in 1858, the Ponderosa is a site where history echoes and beauty flourishes and it is situated on the Glenshane Pass which offers some fantastic views of the Sperrin region