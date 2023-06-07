1 . Hidden Gems

This pyramid was erected by Lord Garvagh after having been on the Grand Tour of Egypt, and is located on high ground in a bluebell wood, west of the car park at Ballinameen Bridge, at the south end of Garvagh. It was intended as the burial vault for Lord Garvagh but it was never used and the entrance has now been bricked up. The pyramid is 18 feet square at the base and is erected on a raised platform 21 feet square; it is 21 feet high and built of freestone blocks. Photo: s