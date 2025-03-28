10 must-attend car shows and events this year in Northern Ireland for petrolheads

The local car community is booming, and what better way to get your motor running than to check out some of the best automotive meets the country has to offer.
From classic and vintage beauties to sleek Japanese imports and seriously funky builds, there is something to get every car enthusiast's heart racing.
Here is a list of 10 upcoming car shows and events you won’t want to miss:
1. Dubshed
Gear up petrolheads, because Dubshed is back! The ultimate indoor car show for German motors is taking over the Eikon Exhibition Centre in Lisburn on Saturday, April 5, and Sunday, April 6, promising an unmissable weekend of horsepower, style, and thrills. Expect the roaring of engines, a dazzling shine from polished cars, and an electric atmosphere that will leave you buzzing. This year’s event will be packed with action, from drift taxi rides to outdoor motorsport demos. The Show & Shine competition will also see the best-modified cars from across Ireland and the UK go head-to-head for Car of the Show awards, while trade stands will be stocked with everything from performance parts to merchandise. Dubshed offers something for everyone as it’s not just about those German icons as dedicated sheds will showcase Japanese imports and other top-tier builds, with even more displayed outside. Whether you're an automotive enthusiast or just love a good day out, Dubshed remains the biggest event on the Northern Ireland car calendar, and one you definitely won’t want to miss. For more information click here: eikonexhibitioncentre.co.uk/events/dubshed Photo: visitlisburncastlereagh.com
2. Down Royal Car Show
On April 27, Down Royal racecourse is swapping out horse racing for horse power. Vehicle displays, free kids entertainment, trade stalls, prizes and more. Expect a diverse range of cars from luxury models and high-performance sports cars to the beloved classic and vintage icons. Down Royal Motor Show is the ultimate celebration of horsepower, style and innovation, where all the latest trends shaping the automotive industry come together. Find more information here: www.visitlisburncastlereagh.com/whats-on/down-royal-motor-show Photo: pixabay
3. Dervock Car Show
Raising funds for William Pinkerton Memorial Primary School, Dervock Community Centre car park is set to showcase a stunning range of vehicles on May 17. The static car show, running from 1pm to 4pm, promises something for everyone, whether you're a car show enthusiast or looking for a fun family day out. This event is open to the public with free admission. Organisers are encouraging all types of cars to be part of the show, making it a great opportunity for local car lovers to display their prized possessions. But the event isn’t just for grown-ups. Families with young children will be able to enjoy bouncy castles and explore a variety of trade stands, offering plenty of activities and shopping options. Find more information here: https://www.facebook.com/events Photo: pixabay
4. Causeway Coast Ford Fair
Petrolheads and families alike are in for a treat as the 20th annual Causeway Coast Ford Fair takes place at the picturesque West Bay, Portrush on Sunday, June 1. This milestone event marks two decades since the first-ever Ford Fair in 2005, and promises a spectacular display of Ford vehicles, spanning from vintage classics to modern and modified. Organisers are promising a stunning display that will captivate car enthusiasts of all ages, with a huge variety of Fords on show. A great family day out too, complete with children's entertainment as well as a food and trade village. And all for a good cause. The Ford Fair continues its tradition of supporting the RNLI, raising vital funds for the lifeboats that protect the coastline. Find more information here: causewaycoastfordfair.co.uk Photo: Causeway Coast Ford Fair Facebook
