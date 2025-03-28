10 must-attend car shows and events this year in Northern Ireland for petrolheads

1 . Dubshed

Gear up petrolheads, because Dubshed is back! The ultimate indoor car show for German motors is taking over the Eikon Exhibition Centre in Lisburn on Saturday, April 5, and Sunday, April 6, promising an unmissable weekend of horsepower, style, and thrills. Expect the roaring of engines, a dazzling shine from polished cars, and an electric atmosphere that will leave you buzzing. This year’s event will be packed with action, from drift taxi rides to outdoor motorsport demos. The Show & Shine competition will also see the best-modified cars from across Ireland and the UK go head-to-head for Car of the Show awards, while trade stands will be stocked with everything from performance parts to merchandise. Dubshed offers something for everyone as it’s not just about those German icons as dedicated sheds will showcase Japanese imports and other top-tier builds, with even more displayed outside. Whether you're an automotive enthusiast or just love a good day out, Dubshed remains the biggest event on the Northern Ireland car calendar, and one you definitely won’t want to miss. For more information click here: eikonexhibitioncentre.co.uk/events/dubshed Photo: visitlisburncastlereagh.com