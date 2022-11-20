4. Holywood High Street

Holywood is a treasure trove for charity shop hunters with a range of preloved clothing stores that are often home to the hidden gems you didn’t know you needed. Marie Curie 50 High Street, Holywood, BT18 9AE A certified go to for all your clothing and accessory needs, with a multitude of preloved threads just waiting to be reworked. Oxfam 127 High Street, Holywood, BT18 9LG Adding to the ongoing list of must-have secondhand items, Holywood’s Oxfam offers a variety of books, clothing, accessories and music. British Red Cross 64 High Street, Holywood, BT18 9AE Contributing to the work carried out by the British Red Cross, the Holywood store is one of over 300 and supplies preloved books, clothes and accessories, homeware products and music. Cancer Research 80 High Street, Holywood, BT18 9AE Helping to further the work of Cancer Research UK, this charity shop offers an ongoing supply of secondhand books, clothing and household items. Cancer Focus 68 High Street, Holywood, BT18 9AE Noted for its fabulous range of childrens toys, Cancer Focus is regarded as one of the biggest charity shops along Holywood’s high street; offering larger objects such as prams, sports equipment and furniture amongst a variety of other items. Self Help Africa 65 High Street, Holywood, BT18 9AQ Amongst their range of other stores across the country, Holywood’s Self Help Africa has a display of books, clothing and accessories, and homeware appliances.

Photo: Image from unsplash.com