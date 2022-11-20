Charity shops can be found in the heart of many Northern Irish towns and cities and provide our communities with affordable and sustainable shopping options that go towards a good cause.
Whether it’s bric-a-bracs, an outfit for a fraction of the cost of buying brand new or some books to snuggle down with, charity shops provide the ideal opportunity to uncover unusual items at a great price.
A recent British Heart Foundation survey found that 40 per cent of UK adults agree that being sustainable and thinking about the environment when they shop is more important than ever before.
Here are our suggestions for the 10 best places in Northern Ireland to go charity shop hunting.
1. Bangor
Bangor in Co Down is home to 10 charity shops, many of which are in the city centre. If you are looking for a day out of charity shop hunting, Bangor is the place to go.
2. Lisburn Road, Belfast
The Lisburn Road is both busy and thriving, and its charity shops do not disappoint. With a range of different charities to support, the Lisburn Road is a great place to get started on your charity shop hunting. Marie Curie
213 Lisburn Road, Belfast, BT9 7EJ
Raising funds to support those with a terminal illness and their families, Marie Curie charity shops offer a wealth of clothing and accessories. Action Cancer Something Different
168 Lisburn Road, Belfast, BT9 6LA
Regarded as a treasure trove of pre-loved furniture and clothing, all funds raised are put towards supporting the vital services offered by Action Cancer. Cancer Research
593 Lisburn Road, Belfast, BT9 7GS
Specialising in secondhand books, clothing, household goods and vintage items galore, Cancer Research stores work hard to support the lifesaving research carried out by Cancer Research UK. Cancer Focus
559 Lisburn Road, Belfast, BT9 7GQ
Working to reduce the impact of cancer on the lives of those affected, Cancer Focus offers a wide variety of bookings, clothing and accessories, electrical appliances, furniture, homeware products, music and toys. Ten Foundations
355 Lisburn Road, BT9 7EP
In support of vulnerable children, families and communities in the Philippines, Ten Foundations is a treasure trove of vintage clothing, accessories and handmade schoolbags. Quaker Care
541 Lisburn Road, Belfast, BT9 7GQ
With all profits going towards the Quaker Service, a family welfare charity, books, clothing and accessories, electrical items, furniture, homeware products and vintage items are offered. Life NI Boutique
183 Lisburn Road, Belfast, BT9 7EJ
As a pro life charity, all proceeds are put towards supporting their main services: pregnancy matters, floating support, counselling, education and advocacy. Currently Life NI Boutique offers clothing and accessories as well as homeware products.
3. Botanic Avenue, Belfast
In the heart of the student community, the Botanic Avenue charity shops are the perfect place to find trendy pieces at bargain prices. Marie Curie
34 Botanic Avenue, Belfast, BT7 1JQ
Ideal for students on a budget and wishing to support an important cause, Botanic Avenue’s Marie Curie is home to a wealth of preloved clothing and accessories. Oxfam Vintage Store
88 Botanic Avenue, Belfast, BT7 1JR
Specialising in everything vintage and retro, Oxfam Vintage Store is host to a variety of books, clothing and accessories, and music. Cancer Research
94A Botanic Avenue, Belfast, BT7 1JR
Regarded as a treasure trove of preloved items, Cancer Research along Botanic Avenue offers books, toys, clothes and accessories, homeware products and music. Oxfam Books
33 Botanic Avenue, Belfast, BT7 1JR
Known for its organisation, Oxfam Books has over 13,000 books in 37 different genres available. British Red Cross
28 Botanic Avenue, Belfast, BT7 1JQ
Adding to the wealth of vintage items available, Botanic’s British Red Cross offers retro books, toys, clothing and accessories, and music. Save The Children
12 Botanic Avenue, Belfast, BT7 1JQ
In support of transforming the lives of children and a fairer world, Save The Children has a wide range of books, homeware items, music, clothing and accessories available for browsing and purchase. Self Help Africa Book Shop
24 Botanic Avenue, Belfast, BT7 1JQ
Specialising in books of all categories, Self Help Africa BookShop has everything you could need in fiction and non-fiction genres.
4. Holywood High Street
Holywood is a treasure trove for charity shop hunters with a range of preloved clothing stores that are often home to the hidden gems you didn’t know you needed. Marie Curie
50 High Street, Holywood, BT18 9AE
A certified go to for all your clothing and accessory needs, with a multitude of preloved threads just waiting to be reworked. Oxfam
127 High Street, Holywood, BT18 9LG
Adding to the ongoing list of must-have secondhand items, Holywood’s Oxfam offers a variety of books, clothing, accessories and music. British Red Cross
64 High Street, Holywood, BT18 9AE
Contributing to the work carried out by the British Red Cross, the Holywood store is one of over 300 and supplies preloved books, clothes and accessories, homeware products and music. Cancer Research
80 High Street, Holywood, BT18 9AE
Helping to further the work of Cancer Research UK, this charity shop offers an ongoing supply of secondhand books, clothing and household items. Cancer Focus
68 High Street, Holywood, BT18 9AE
Noted for its fabulous range of childrens toys, Cancer Focus is regarded as one of the biggest charity shops along Holywood’s high street; offering larger objects such as prams, sports equipment and furniture amongst a variety of other items. Self Help Africa
65 High Street, Holywood, BT18 9AQ
Amongst their range of other stores across the country, Holywood’s Self Help Africa has a display of books, clothing and accessories, and homeware appliances.
