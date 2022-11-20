Charity shops can be found in the heart of many Northern Irish towns and cities and provide our communities with affordable and sustainable shopping options that go towards a good cause.

Whether it’s bric-a-bracs, an outfit for the fraction of the price of buying new or some books to snuggle down with, charity shops are perfect for finding what you need at a great price.

A recent British Heart Foundation survey found that 40% of UK adults agree that being sustainable and thinking about the environment when they shop is more important than ever before.

Here are our suggestions for the 10 best places in Northern Ireland to go charity shop hunting.

Northern Ireland has a great selection of charity shops

1. Bangor

Bangor is home to 10 charity shops, many of which are in the city centre. If you are looking for a day out of charity shop hunting, Bangor is the place to go.

British Heart Foundation51 Main Street, Bangor, BT20 5AF

With locations across Northern Ireland, Bangor’s British Heart Foundation is a treasure trove of high quality books, clothing, accessories, toys, music, DVDs and even homeware items.

Bag a bargain and help a worthy cause at the same time.

Action Cancer Furniture6-8 Market Street, Bangor, BT20 4SP

Find the perfect addition to any room at Bangor’s Action Cancer Furniture store. Home to a range of quality preloved furniture for unbeatable prices.

British Red Cross71 High Street, Bangor, BT20 5BB

With all proceeds going towards those in crisis in the local community and beyond, the British Red Cross Bangor store is complete with clothing, footwear, books, music, DVD’s, homeware and household items, as well as unique gifts just waiting to be discovered.

It's not just clothes that you can find in a charity shop.

Assisi Animal Shelter59 Main Street, Bangor, BT20 5AF

As the largest independent animal welfare charity in Northern Ireland, all money raised it put towards providing care and support to animals and their owners. With four shops available across the country, the Bangor store contains a wide range of furniture, clothing, accessories, books, records, homeware and ornaments.

HOPE Charity Shop8 High Street, Bangor, BT20 5AY

Dedicated to helping communities from within the community, HOPE Charity Shop, Bangor is the go to spot for bargain hunting. With a variety of clothing, accessories, books, music, DVDs and homeware items to choose from.

Age NI14-16 Central Avenue, Bangor, BT20 3AF

With every purchase supporting the work done to make a difference to the lives of older people, Age NI Bangor is filled with pre-loved quality clothing, homeware and accessories looking for a new home.

Oxfam36-38 Main Street, Bangor, BT20 5AG

With all proceeds going towards overcoming poverty and supporting those currently living in it, Bangor’s Oxfam store is the perfect spot to find hidden treasures. With clothing, books and vintage items, there truly is something for everyone.

Self Help Africa2 Abbey Street, Bangor, BT20 4JA

In support of a thriving and resilient rural Africa, Self Help Africa offers a variety of books, clothes and accessories.

Cancer Focus2-4 Market Street, Bangor, BT20 4SP

Supporting families affected by cancer, Bangor’s Cancer Focus has everything from books, to toys, clothing and accessories, electrical appliances, furniture, homeware products, music and much more.

War On Want2 Abbey Street, Bangor, BT20 4JA

As one of Northern Ireland’s oldest international development charities supporting the poverty stricken in Uganda and Malawi, all proceeds are put towards alleviating poverty by challenging the system; offering a wide range of pre-loved items, from clothing to books and vintage items.

2. Lisburn Road

This Lisburn Road is both busy and thriving, and it’s charity shops do not disappoint. With a range of different charities to support, the Lisburn Road is a great place to get started on your charity shop hunting.

Marie Curie213 Lisburn Road, Belfast, BT9 7EJ

Raising funds to support those with a terminal illness and their families, Marie Curie charity shops offer a wealth of clothing and accessories.

Action Cancer Something Different168 Lisburn Road, Belfast, BT9 6LA

Regarded as a treasure trove of pre-loved furniture and clothing, all funds raised are put towards supporting the vital services offered by Action Cancer.

Cancer Research593 Lisburn Road, Belfast, BT9 7GS

Specialising in secondhand books, clothing, household goods and vintage items galore, Cancer Research stores work hard to support the lifesaving research carried out by Cancer Research UK.

Cancer Focus559 Lisburn Road, Belfast, BT9 7GQ

Working to reduce the impact of cancer on the lives of those affected, Cancer Focus offers a wide variety of bookings, clothing and accessories, electrical appliances, furniture, homeware products, music and toys.

Ten Foundations355 Lisburn Road, BT9 7EP

In support of vulnerable children, families and communities in the Philippines, Ten Foundations is a treasure trove of vintage clothing, accessories and handmade schoolbags.

Quaker Care541 Lisburn Road, Belfast, BT9 7GQ

With all profits going towards the Quaker Service, a family welfare charity, books, clothing and accessories, electrical items, furniture, homeware products and vintage items are offered.

Life NI Boutique183 Lisburn Road, Belfast, BT9 7EJ

As a pro life charity, all proceeds are put towards supporting their main services: pregnancy matters, floating support, counselling, education and advocacy. Currently Life NI Boutique offers clothing and accessories as well as homeware products.

3. Botanic Avenue

In the heart of the student community, the Botanic Avenue charity shops are the perfect place to find trendy pieces at bargain prices.

Marie Curie34 Botanic Avenue, Belfast, BT7 1JQ

Ideal for students on a budget and wishing to support an important cause, Botanic Avenue’s Marie Curie is home to a wealth of preloved clothing and accessories.

Oxfam Vintage Store88 Botanic Avenue, Belfast, BT7 1JR

Specialising in everything vintage and retro, Oxfam Vintage Store is host to a variety of books, clothing and accessories, and music.

Cancer Research94A Botanic Avenue, Belfast, BT7 1JR

Regarded as a treasure trove of preloved items, Cancer Research along Botanic Avenue offers books, toys, clothes and accessories, homeware products and music.

Oxfam Books33 Botanic Avenue, Belfast, BT7 1JR

Known for its organisation, Oxfam Books has over 13,000 books in 37 different genres available.

British Red Cross28 Botanic Avenue, Belfast, BT7 1JQ

Adding to the wealth of vintage items available, Botanic’s British Red Cross offers retro books, toys, clothing and accessories, and music.

Save The Children12 Botanic Avenue, Belfast, BT7 1JQ

In support of transforming the lives of children and a fairer world, Save The Children has a wide range of books, homeware items, music, clothing and accessories available for browsing and purchase.

Self Help Africa Book Shop24 Botanic Avenue, Belfast, BT7 1JQ

Specialising in books of all categories, Self Help Africa BookShop has everything you could need in fiction and non-fiction genres.

4. Holywood High Street

Holywood is a treasure trove for charity shop hunters with a range of preloved clothing stores that are often home to the hidden gems you didn’t know you needed.

Marie Curie50 High Street, Holywood, BT18 9AE

A certified go to for all your clothing and accessory needs, with a multitude of preloved threads just waiting to be reworked.

Oxfam127 High Street, Holywood, BT18 9LG

Adding to the ongoing list of must-have secondhand items, Holywood’s Oxfam offers a variety of books, clothing, accessories and music.

British Red Cross64 High Street, Holywood, BT18 9AE

Contributing to the work carried out by the British Red Cross, the Holywood store is one of over 300 and supplies preloved books, clothes and accessories, homeware products and music.

Cancer Research80 High Street, Holywood, BT18 9AE

Helping to further the work of Cancer Research UK, this charity shop offers an ongoing supply of secondhand books, clothing and household items.

Cancer Focus 68 High Street, Holywood, BT18 9AE

Noted for its fabulous range of childrens toys, Cancer Focus is regarded as one of the biggest charity shops along Holywood’s high street; offering larger objects such as prams, sports equipment and furniture amongst a variety of other items.

Self Help Africa65 High Street, Holywood, BT18 9AQ

Amongst their range of other stores across the country, Holywood’s Self Help Africa has a display of books, clothing and accessories, and homeware appliances.

5. Lisburn

With more than a dozen charity shops to choose from across the centre of Lisburn, the city has quickly established itself as a must visit for the second hand enthusiasts. From clothing to furniture Lisburn’s charity shops are a thrifters dream.

Cancer Research49 Market Square South, Lisburn, BT28 1AD4 Smithfield Street, Lisburn, BT28 1TH

Similar to it’s Cancer Research counterparts, Market Square’s Cancer Research store is a treasure trove of books, clothing and accessories, homeware products and music.

Oxfam10 Market Street, Lisburn, BT28 1AB

Known for the wide variety of sizes and styles of clothing to choose from, Oxfam is a go to spot for bargain hunters; with books, accessories, homeware appliances and music available.

Lisburn Compassion Charity Shop15 Railway Street, Lisburn, BT28 1XJ

Compassion Charity Shop is dedicated to raising funds in support of children’s education and offers a wide variety of books of every genre as well as a large selection of antiquarian and collectible books.

British Heart Foundation14-16 Bow Street, Lisburn, BT28 1BN

Alongside its various location counterparts, Lisburn’s British Heart Foundation is home to a variety of books, toys, clothing and accessories, homeware products and music options.

Action Cancer51 Market Square, Lisburn, BT28 1AG

Brimming with furniture, electrical items, books, household items and even bric-a-brac, Action Cancer Lisburn is a must-visit spot.

Marie Curie19 Market Place, Lisburn, BT28 1AN

Known for its clothing and accessories available, Marie Curie Lisburn is known for its wide variety of sizes, styles and seasonal pieces.

BarnardosUnit A8, Bow Street Mall, Lisburn, BT28 1AW

Dedicated to supporting young carers, Barnardos offers a large selection of clothing and accessories, bric-a-brac, books and household items.

Cancer Focus26 Market Square, Lisburn, BT28 1AG

Adding to its counterpart locations, Cancer Focus Lisburn has everything from clothing and accessories, to electrical goods, furniture and homeware, to books, toys and music.

Habitat ReStoreRiverside Centre, Young Street, Lisburn, BT27 5EA

Habitat ReStore is a low cost DIY store that works hard to build communities that are sustainable; quickly establishing itself as being to go to spot for new and used building and home improvement materials.

Blythswood Ireland29 Saintfield Road, Lisburn, BT27 5BA

Working to transform lives through education, community action and gospel activities, Blythswood Ireland Lisburn has a range of furniture, bric-a-brac and household items to transform your home, as well as clothing items.

6. Derry/Londonderry City Centre

Derry’s city centre hosts a range of fantastic charity stores, all within walking distance of each other making it the ideal place for a day of charity shop hunting.

Oxfam87 The Diamond, Derry/Londonderry, BT48 6HP

Making the old new again, Oxfam Derry/Londonderry is brimming with books, clothing and accessories, electrical items, homeware products and bric-a-brac pieces.

British Red Cross19 The Diamond, Derry/Londonderry, BT48 6HP

Home to a wide range of sizes and styles, the British Red Cross has quickly become the ideal spot for secondhand fashion lovers. With numerous articles of clothing and accessories to choose from, you’re also likely to find books, homeware products, music and children’s toys.

Barnardos30 Shipquay Street, Derry/Londonderry, BT48 6DW

Alongside its various location counterparts, Derry/Londonderry's Barnados offers a range of books, clothing and accessories, electrical appliances, homeware products and music.

Cancer Research19 Ferryquay Street, Derry/Londonderry, BT48 6JB

Known for its organisation, Cancer Research offers those in Derry/Londonderry secondhand books, clothing and household goods.

Cancer Focus27 Shipquay Street, Derry/Londonderry, BT48 6DL

As a local cancer champion, Cancer Focus has a variety of books, bric-a-brac, children's clothing and toys, clothes and accessories, homeware appliances and music.

Northern Ireland’s Children’s Hospice12 Shipquay St, Derry/Londonderry BT48 6DN

As a local charity, the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice provides specialist respite, symptom management and palliative care to infants, children and young people with life limiting and threatening conditions. In support of this, the charity shops offer books, bric-a-brac, clothes and accessories, homeware products and music.

ForSight Charity Shop9 Ferryquay St, Derry/Londonderry BT4 86JA

In support of directly improving and supporting the research for those who are blind or vision impaired, preloved shoppers are able to browse a selection of clothing, accessories and furniture.

Concern Worldwide Books29 Ferryquay St, Derry/Londonderry BT48 6JB

Concern Worldwide Books offers a wide variety of secondhand books of every genre, as well as a range of music and DVDs.

7. Antrim

Antrim town is simply brimming with numerous stores supporting local charity work. Take a trip to Antrim and see just what this town has to offer.

Marie Curie55 High Street, Antrim, BT41 4AY

Starting off in Antrim is the Marie Curie charity shop, which sells a vast selection of books, bric-a-brac, children’s toys and clothes, and clothing and accessories.

NI Hospice5 Castle Way, Antrim, BT41 4DN

As one of 25 throughout Northern Ireland, you’re guaranteed to find a seasonal fashion favourite, new books, homeware accessories, children’s toys and stunning jewellery.

Restore18 Market Square, Antrim, BT41 4AY

As a social economy project of East Belfast Mission, you’re sure to find a range of bric-a-brac items, electrical items, furniture and homeware accessories.

Mid-Antrim Animal Sanctuary7 Castle Way, Antrim, BT41 4AE

In support of the work carried out by the Sanctuary, browse the variety of clothing and footwear, jewellery, handbags, household items, soft furnishing, books, toys and furniture.

8. Newry City Centre

Newry’s city centre has all the charity shops that an avid hunter could wish for. Take a trip to Newry to thrift for the items that are sure to be one of a kind.

Marie Curie2 Hill Street, Newry, BT34 2BW

Although similar to its other counterpart locations, Marie Curie Newry specialises in clothing and accessories.

British Heart Foundation23 Hill Street, Newry, BT34 1JE

With a collection service available, British Heart Foundation Newry has a wide range of books, children’s toys and clothing, clothing and accessories, homeware items and music to choose from.

Action Cancer4 Hill Street, Newry, BT34 2BW

Alongside its counterpart locations, Action Cancer Newry has a host of books, children’s toys and clothing, clothing and accessories, electrical items, furniture and homeware goods available.

9. Cregagh Road

This Belfast road may not be the first thought for thrifters and charity shop regulars but it is definitely worth a visit on your charity shop hunting to see what treasures you may find.

Cancer Research6 Cregagh Road, Belfast, BT6 9EQ

Known for its support in cancer research and it’s wide variety of secondhand books, clothing and household goods.

Marie Curie14 Cregagh Road, Belfast, BT6 9EP

Although similar to its other counterpart locations, Marie Curie along the Cregagh Road specialises in clothing and accessories.

Oxfam76 Cregagh Road, Belfast, BT6 9EQ

Known for its large choice of books, Oxfam along the Cregagh Road also has clothing and accessories, electrical items, homeware items, music and bric-a-brac available.

Barnardos74 Cregagh Road, Belfast, BT6 9EP

Brimming with a variety of items to choose from, the Cregagh Road’s Barnardos has books, clothing and accessories, electronics, homeware furnishings and music available.

War On Want79 Cregagh Road, Belfast, BT6 8PY

Similar to its Bangor store counterpart, War On Want has a wide range of pre-loved clothing, books and vintage items.

10. Enniskillen

This Co. Fermanagh town is a hub for charity shops and a great place to hunt for those bargain pieces while supporting a good cause.

British Heart Foundation29a Townhall Street, Enniskillen, BT74 7BD

Known for its large range of items available, Enniskillen’s British Heart Foundation is a treasure trove for books, children’s items, clothing and accessories, homeware appliances and music.

British Red Cross6a Townhall Street, Enniskillen, BT74 7BA

Similar to its various location counterparts, the British Red Cross shop found in Enniskillen is currently home to a variety of books, children’s clothes and toys, clothing and accessories, homeware items and music.

Oxfam29 Townhall Street, Enniskillen, BT74 7BD

With Gift Aid available, this Oxfam is brimming with books, bric-a-brac, clothing and accessories, homeware items and music.

The Drop Inn Thrift Shop2 Shore Road, Enniskillen, BT74 7EF

After starting its work in Richhill, Drop Inn brings aid to over 20 countries across the globe, supported by its charity shops throughout Northern Ireland and Ireland. Its Enniskillen store sells a range of books, bric-a-brac, accessories, and is particularly known for its furniture finds.

Cancer Research25 Townhall Street, Enniskillen, BT74 7BD

Similar to its counterpart locations, Cancer Research Enniskillen offers books, bric-a-brac, children’s items, clothing and accessories, homeware products and music.

Vincent’s Enniskillen22 Church Street, Enniskillen, BT74 7EJ

In support of the community services provided by the Society of St Vincent De Paul, Vincent’s Enniskillen offers books, bric-a-brac, children’s items, clothing and accessories, homeware equipment and music.

Action Cancer5 Cross Street, Enniskillen, BT74 7DX

As one of Northern Ireland’s leading local cancer charities, the Enniskillen store is brimming with furniture, electrical items, books, household items and even bric-a-brac.

The Hospice Shop14 Cross Street, Newtownbutler, Enniskillen, BT92 0JE