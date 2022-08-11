But that culture has also produced tales of paranormal beings, such as screaming banshees and Balor, the Celtic God of Death. While such beliefs may not be as widespread anymore, several locations off the beaten path will serve as intriguing detours for lovers of the supernatural.
Apart from the locations of ‘Westeros’, the Giant’s Causeway, and the Titanic Quarter, Northern Ireland is in fact a treasure trove of paranormal locales whose dark histories have certainly appealed to people - with ghost-hunting documentaries and podcasts galore, and such luminaries as Demi Lovato reporting ghostly encounters, interest in the unexplained has arguably never been higher.
The fascination with the macabre which has lasted centuries in Ireland has resulted in tales of murdered lovers, bloodthirsty vampires, and uneasy feelings in externally innocent sites.
If you are a fan of the ghoulish, here are 10 of the most haunted places in Northern Ireland you should know about:
1. Crumlin Road Gaol, Belfast
This prison, which operated for 150 years between 1846 and 1996, has fully embraced its ghoulish past, which saw 17 prisoners be executed within its walls. In the years since the building became a tourist attraction, there have been many spooky incidents reported, such as shadows in vacant cells, ghostly prison wardens and young children crying. The gaol runs occasional haunted tours throughout the year. On the Crumlin Road off Carlisle Circus - serviced by Translink’s Metro Service 57 and 12B Monday to Saturday. For more information go to crumlinroadgaol.com
2. Glenullin, Londonderry
Located a few miles outside this County Londonderry village, this lone Hawthorn tree supposedly holds a terrible secret - it is in fact the grave of Abhartach, who in the 5th or 6th century AD, according to myth, fed off the blood of his own subjects. After multiple attempts to kill him, a druid ordered a large stone be placed on top of the grave to prevent another resurrection. Unfortunately the site is not signposted and is located on private land off the A29 road, but the lore is definitely worth a read.
3. Ballygally Castle Hotel, Co Antrim
Despite its idyllic beachfront views, this hotel hides an intriguing story. The resident ghost of the hotel was allegedly locked inside a room in the castle by her husband after giving birth to their son, then she fell to her death while trying to escape through a window. Her spectre purportedly roams the hotel corridors at night in a silk dress, knocking on guests’ doors. The particularly fearless can request to visit the ‘ghost room’, where most of the hauntings have been reported. To learn more, go to hastingshotels.com/ballygally-castle
4. Dobbins Inn, Carrickfergus
This restored medieval tower house, located not far from Carrickfergus’ famous castle, includes one of Ireland’s oldest bars and - what else? - a resident ghost. In the early 17th century, Elizabeth “Maud” Dobyn had an affair with a young soldier and her husband, in a fit of rage, killed Maud and her lover with his own sword. To this day, Maud’s figure has been sighted walking through reception and brushing faces gently with her invisible hand. Room 21 is reportedly the centre of the phenomena with visitors reporting a strong feeling of uneasiness. For more information about the Inn, go to dobbinsinn.co.uk