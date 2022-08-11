10 of the most haunted places in Northern Ireland

2. Glenullin, Londonderry

Located a few miles outside this County Londonderry village, this lone Hawthorn tree supposedly holds a terrible secret - it is in fact the grave of Abhartach, who in the 5th or 6th century AD, according to myth, fed off the blood of his own subjects. After multiple attempts to kill him, a druid ordered a large stone be placed on top of the grave to prevent another resurrection. Unfortunately the site is not signposted and is located on private land off the A29 road, but the lore is definitely worth a read.