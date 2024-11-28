There’s a variety of venues offering something for everyone this season, along with enchanting settings and unique experiences.
Boasting inclusive screenings, interactive locations and even some seasonal live music to complement your viewing, there will be everything you could possibly need to get into the spirit of Christmas within this list.
Here’s a look at ten festive film screenings to check out this December:
1. Omniplex, NI-wide: various dates
Omniplex NI cinemas throughout Northern Ireland will be showcasing a backlog of Christmassy cinematic excellence as part of their Christmas Bring It Back event. The likes of favourite festive flicks Elf, The Santa Clause and The Polar Express will be shown on selected dates across the country, meaning everyone can access these Christmas classics on the big screen no matter which of the six counties you’re in. For more information, go to omniplex.ie/elf-2003-christmas-bring-it-back Photo: pexels
2. Market Place Theatre And Arts Centre, Armagh: December 5
This Christmas, Market Place Theatre will host a dementia-friendly screening of White Christmas, featuring tea, coffee, and biscuits, with the event being open to everyone, but please note that it is specifically designed to accommodate individuals living with Alzheimer’s. To create a more comfortable atmosphere for older cinema enthusiasts, the lights will remain dimmed throughout the screening and the volume will be lower than usual, providing a softer and more relaxed experience. For more information, go to marketplacearmagh.ticketsolve.com Photo: Visit Armagh
3. Ulster Transport Museum, Cultra: December 20-21
Climb aboard the Ulster Transport Museum this December for a special event in collaboration with Strand Cinema. Immerse yourself in Northern Ireland’s rich transport heritage while enjoying two Christmas classics, The Polar Express and It’s a Wonderful Life. Tickets include access to the Rail Gallery and a complimentary warm drink, perfect for the season, whether it’s hot chocolate or mulled wine. For more information, go to UlsterTransportMuseum.org Photo: Ulster Transport Museum website
4. Queen’s Film Theatre, Belfast: December 10-24
Located on University Square in Belfast, The Queen’s Film Theatre (QFT) is a cultural hub for film enthusiasts, offering more than just your average setting to watch Christmas classics, hidden gems and modern favourites. With two screening rooms and comfortable seating, you can sit back, relax and enjoy a selection of festive films this month, including Christmas Eve in Miller’s Point, It’s a Wonderful Life, Miracle on 34th Street, The Holdovers, The Muppet Christmas Carol, Bell, Book and Candle, Elf, Home Alone, Carol, and Love Actually. For more information, go to queensfilmtheatre.com Photo: Queen's Film Theatre on X
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.