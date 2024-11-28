2 . Market Place Theatre And Arts Centre, Armagh: December 5

This Christmas, Market Place Theatre will host a dementia-friendly screening of White Christmas, featuring tea, coffee, and biscuits, with the event being open to everyone, but please note that it is specifically designed to accommodate individuals living with Alzheimer’s. To create a more comfortable atmosphere for older cinema enthusiasts, the lights will remain dimmed throughout the screening and the volume will be lower than usual, providing a softer and more relaxed experience. For more information, go to marketplacearmagh.ticketsolve.com Photo: Visit Armagh