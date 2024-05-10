10 stunning picnic spots and barbecue areas to visit across Northern Ireland

Boasting an incredible range of scenic picnic spots and barbecue areas, each destination invites visitors to immerse themselves in the beauty of their surroundings.
From the peaks of the Mourne Mountains to the shores of Lough Erne, Northern Ireland boasts a diverse collection of locations for picnicking or having a barbecue.
Whether you want to enjoy lunch facing the historic ruins of a castle estate or fire up the grill on a secluded beach, there is somewhere new to discover.
Here are 10 stunning picnic spots and barbecue areas across Northern Ireland.
1. Gortin Glen Forest Park, Gortin, County Tyrone
With five waymarked trails to explore, ranging from strolls to challenging hikes, there's something for every outdoor enthusiast to discover at Gortin Glen Forest Park. After working up an appetite, head to the dedicated BBQ and picnic area to enjoy a picnic amidst the stunning mountain scenery. This spot can also be enjoyed via a five-mile scenic drive with several vista parks to stop in along the way.For more information, go to discovernorthernireland.com Photo: Discover NI
2. Cave Hill, Antrim Road, Belfast
Hike up Cave Hill to soak up the breathtaking panoramic views of Belfast and beyond. After conquering the walk, find a comfortable spot to spread out your picnic blanket and have a well-deserved lunch in the natural environment. Whether you're a seasoned hiker or a casual walker, Cave Hill promises a picnic with a view.For more information, go to discovernorthernireland.com Photo: Discover NI
3. Bloody Bridge, Ballagh Rd, Newcastle
Nestled beside the historic Bloody Bridge, this coastal route features newly installed picnic benches and captivating public art at the Bloody Bridge car park, overlooking the nearby river and ocean views. Bring your lunch along and relax on the benches before extending your stroll beside the water and following the Brandy Pad trail, which once served as a smugglers' route through the nearby mountains. For more information, go to discovernorthernireland.com Photo: Discover NI
4. Botanic Gardens, Belfast
In the heart of Belfast lies the iconic Botanic Gardens, established in 1828. Situated near Queen’s University, and home to a rose garden and The Palm House, you can enjoy a picnic in the gardens amongst the surrounding nature. Featuring rare oak trees, planted in the 1880’s, and many picnic areas available, this spot is a must-visit if you’re in the capital city. For more information, go to discovernorthernireland.com Photo: Discover NI