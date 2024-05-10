10 stunning picnic spots and barbecue areas to visit across Northern Ireland

1 . Gortin Glen Forest Park, Gortin, County Tyrone

With five waymarked trails to explore, ranging from strolls to challenging hikes, there's something for every outdoor enthusiast to discover at Gortin Glen Forest Park. After working up an appetite, head to the dedicated BBQ and picnic area to enjoy a picnic amidst the stunning mountain scenery. This spot can also be enjoyed via a five-mile scenic drive with several vista parks to stop in along the way.For more information, go to discovernorthernireland.com Photo: Discover NI