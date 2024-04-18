10 things to do in Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Full Moon Paddle - Pink Moon, Killinchy, County Down, April 23. Witness the unique pink moon while floating in the water in a kayak, SUP or canoe. Representing rebirth, growth and renewal, the pink moon marks the beginning of spring in the Northern Hemisphere. Departing at twilight you will be guided by an instructor for a paddle on Strangford Lough and around the islands. With a favourable forecast, you will have a great view of the stars and stunning pink moon. Along the way you will learn lots of moon related facts and folklore before returning to base for some hot chocolate.

Bramley Apple Baking & Orchard Bathing Experience, Moy, County Tyrone, April 27. Immerse yourself in a half day experience at Orchard Bathing at Rose's Orchard, guided by Forest Therapy Practitioner Ann Ward from Xhale. Connect with nature during a mindful walk through the Apple Blossom. Ann will guide you to rest, reconnect, and re-energise in this beautiful setting. Afterwards make your way to Wee Buns Cookery School for a hands-on baking class with Mary Anne. Learn the secrets of traditional Irish baking using the renowned Bramley apples and best local ingredients.

W5 Late House of Games, Belfast, County Antrim, April 26. Join this strictly adults-only, after-hours evening of interactive fun at Northern Ireland's award-winning science and discovery centre. At W5, fun has no age limit but for one night only this April, there are no kids allowed and grown-ups are given the run of the place. Enjoy a cold beer or glass of wine after an evening of adventure in the fully licensed bar.

Earth Yoga In The Heart Of The Cave, County Fermanagh.

Dragonfly Willow Workshop, Armagh, County Armagh, April 27. Using willow that has been sustainably grown on site at the Navan Centre, learn the ancient skills of willow weaving. Talented weaver Heather Mcdermott, (Fraoch the weaver from the Celtic clan at Navan Centre & Fort) will teach you all you need to know to master the skill. The Saille or Willow has been used for thousands of years as a multi-purpose, sustainable material. This workshop offers the opportunity to make your own willow dragonfly, the perfect addition to any home or garden.

Fermanagh Classic Fishing Festival, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, April 28 to May 3. Calling all fishing enthusiasts! Come down to the Classic Fishing Festival in Fermanagh, where anglers come together to celebrate the art of fishing and the beauty of Fermanagh's lakes and rivers. Don’t miss the opportunity to fish the three day Classic Fishing Festival as well as King of the Erne and the Erne Open delivered by Erne Anglers.

Spring in the Walled Garden - En Plein Air Artist Retreat, Derry, County Derry, April.28 Spend a day painting in the historic walled garden and surroundings of Brook Hall Estate & Gardens on the periphery of Derry~Londonderry in the company of other artists. Create an en plein air painting with the help of talented artist Sinéad Smyth who has decades of experience in facilitating and teaching en plein air painting in both oils and acrylics. Participants are to bring their own materials and easels. A suggested materials list will be available after booking.

Spring Foraging Workshop, Holywood, County Antrim, April 28. Take a foraging walk with food and foraging expert Clare McQuillan and discover a treasure of edible surprises in the rural landscape of the Ulster Folk Museum. Clare will show you how to identify a range of plants, trees and fruits and teach you about wild plants and their place in the homes of Ulster's history. This foraging workshop and walk will be followed by a lunch inspired by seasonal foraged ingredients. This is an outside, slow-paced walking event that will take place rain or shine so please wear suitable clothing.

Basic Navigation Training, Newcastle, County Down, April 27. Join an accomplished mountain leader for an introductory navigation session. Discover the fundamentals of navigation while enjoying an exciting excursion in the picturesque lowlands of the Mourne Mountains. This program is crafted to familiarise you with map reading and compass skills, empowering you to explore the mountains independently with confidence. No prior experience needed! A map and compass will be provided.

Earth Yoga - In The Heart Of The Cave, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, April 28. Enjoy a beginner-friendly 60-minutes yoga session in the depths of the Marble Arch Caves. Relax your body and mind and connect to nature inside the cave with an inviting and inspiring class for all. This multi-sensory experience will take your yoga practice to a place it has never been, surrounded by the sights and sounds of mother earth, deep in the heart of the cave, 50 metres underground.

Felting with Bees in The Walled Garden, Helen's Bay, County Down, April 27. Don’t miss this bee-utiful day at The Walled Garden in Helen's Bay. You will be welcomed by host Lorraine with a small glass of locally produced honey mead, followed by a visit to the apiary, for a brief talk about the importance of Black Irish bee conservation. You will then join local crafter Karen Stevenson who will guide you step by step in the creation of a bee-utifully detailed piece of felted 2D bee themed artwork. Enjoy a homemade ‘bee inspired’ afternoon tea. Take home a pot (30ml) of Walled Garden honey to enjoy!