Winter can be a dark and depressing time for everyone, with freezing weather conditions and long nights tempting us to stay indoors.
Spring paves the way for warmer weather, longer days and the opportunity to enjoy nature at its best, wherever you happen to be in Northern Ireland.
Whether you want to enjoy the stunning coast, picturesque forests, vibrant gardens or try your hand at DIY, there’s something for everyone to enjoy outside.
Here are 10 ways to enjoy nature in Spring 2023 and forget about the winter again for another year.
1. Visit the seaside
Northern Ireland is surrounded by beaches and whilst it may not be as warm as summertime, soaking in the fresh sea air can certainly reinstate memories of milder times.
There are plenty of gorgeous coastlines available to the public, including Portrush, Warrenpoint, Port Bradden and more. Photo: Tourism Ni
2. Visit a garden
Spring brings with it an abundance of flowers which are sure to help anyone enjoy nature, especially when seeing the colourful arrangements in Belfast’s Botanic Gardens.
If you’re not quite a Belfast local, Mount Stewart is another great spot to visit, housing four different gardens with individual character and rare plant species from around the world. Photo: Tourism NI
3. Paint rocks
If you’re stuck for some family fun, painting rocks you find outside is a fantastic way to entertain the kids and help them get creative.
Whether you stick with a theme or let your imagination run wild, you can head out on a brisk walk, collect a few rocks and paint supplies then come home and make some garden decorations you can treasure forever. Photo: Pexels
4. . Decorate your patio / kitchen garden
Take the spring clean initiative and decorate your home - from small to big tasks, you can head outside and spruce up your garden or patio.
You could even create your own kitchen garden, giving a home to small herb plants or some seasonal vegetables that you can reap the rewards of later in the year. Photo: pexels