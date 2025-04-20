11 cafés and pit stops well worth trying on a day out in Northern Ireland

1 . Bothy, White Park Bay

Bothy is a quirky, enchanting little cafe in Whitepark Bay, nestled amongst the Causeway tourist path between Ballycastle and Bushmills. They offer a wide selection of tray bakes, scones, cakes and other delicious light bites. With rustic decor, comfy sofas, and first class coffee, it's the perfect place to rest your feet. An open fire keeps the café toasty on cold days, and their beautiful courtyard is ideal for pizza evenings, where pizzas are made in full view in their large fire oven. The food is superb, all freshly made and locally sourced. With breathtaking views, a bustling atmosphere, and friendly staff, Bothy is a must stop on any road trip. For more information: www.bothycoffee.com/white-park-bay Photo: Bothy Facebook