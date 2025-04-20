11 cafés and pit stops well worth trying on a day out in Northern Ireland

From hidden gems tucked away in charming villages to beloved local cafes with a loyal following, these stops offer the perfect opportunity to park up, stretch your legs, and indulge in some of the finest food and drink Northern Ireland has to offer.
Whether you're seeking a cozy cafe, or some trendy street food served from a shipping container, there are loads of fantastic places to choose from, each spot with its own unique charm and appeal, ensuring there's something to suit every taste and itinerary.
Here are 11 pit stops perfect for a break during your travels:
1. Bothy, White Park Bay
Bothy is a quirky, enchanting little cafe in Whitepark Bay, nestled amongst the Causeway tourist path between Ballycastle and Bushmills. They offer a wide selection of tray bakes, scones, cakes and other delicious light bites. With rustic decor, comfy sofas, and first class coffee, it's the perfect place to rest your feet. An open fire keeps the café toasty on cold days, and their beautiful courtyard is ideal for pizza evenings, where pizzas are made in full view in their large fire oven. The food is superb, all freshly made and locally sourced. With breathtaking views, a bustling atmosphere, and friendly staff, Bothy is a must stop on any road trip. For more information: www.bothycoffee.com/white-park-bay Photo: Bothy Facebook
2. Bunsen, Belfast
For those road-tripping through Belfast city, Bunsen is a small but excellent choice. Using local ingredients and fresh minced meats, they're renowned for their high-quality burgers, as well as their superb coffee. It's a modern, casual spot ideal for a quick bite. Find them on Hill Street and Botanic Avenue. Find their website here: bunsen.ie Photo: Bunsen Facebook
3. Meatbox, Castlerock
Located at the entrance to Castlerock Holiday Park, Meatbox serves award winning gourmet burgers and loaded fries. They’ve been recognised as the regional winner of Ireland’s best gourmet burger business, and were crowned Ulster’s Best Gourmet Burger Specialist in 2018. Their menu features breakfast baps, brunch boxes, filled sodas, and hand-built burgers, all carefully prepared with fresh, local ingredients. Meatbox aims to showcase the best of the North Coast by exclusively using local produce. With breakfast, lunch, and dinner available, it's the perfect stop on any North Coast road trip. Find them here: www.facebook.com/MeatBoxNI Photo: Meatbox Facebook
4. Steelyard Cafe, Ballymoney
Steelyard Cafe is a unique street food and pizza spot in Ballymoney, Co Antrim. A hidden gem, it features a funky outdoor dining space surrounded by shipping containers and a food truck. Steelyard serves a variety of options, including pizza, buttermilk chicken burgers, coffee, and sweet treats. Enjoy your meal in their outdoor dining area, especially on sunny days. Find them here: www.facebook.com/steelyardcafe Photo: Steelyard Cafe Facebook
