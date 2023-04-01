4 . Davagh Forest Park - Davagh Road, Omagh

Davagh Forest is located approximately six miles northwest of Cookstown in the Sperrin Mountains and covers an area approximately 1,000 acres. The area is known for its scenic beauty, mountain bike trails, and walking trails, including gentle mountain biking and walking trails, as well as a 16km red trail with grey slab rocks. One trail that is particularly recommended to families is the Green trail, which is considered a gentle trail and is perfect for families who want to try out mountain biking for the first time. The park is also home to a diverse range of flora and fauna, oak, beech, and ash trees, and beautiful bird species such as the buzzard and peregrine falcon. The visitors centre provides useful information about the park’s interesting history and ecology, as well as allowing visitors to hire bikes and equipment during their visit. Photo: DiscoverN