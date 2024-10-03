11 fabulous Northern Ireland beaches to enjoy the sunset before the clocks go back

The natural scenery of Northern Ireland provide arguably the best backdrops in the world to see the sunset.
With the clocks set to go back soon, there is no better time than now to take an evening seaside stroll to watch the light settle behind the water.
Take time to spend some time enjoying the autumn sunset with the help of our guide to 11 fabulous Northern Ireland beaches.
1. Murlough National Nature Reserve
Although technically not a beach, this 6000 year old sand dune system owned by the National Trust is Ireland’s first Nature Reserve in 1967 and offers access to sea, sand and, most importantly, sunsets. Murlough Nature Reserve is full of wildlife, including birds, butterflies and wildflowers, with the sand dune system homing over 720 species of butterflies and moths. For more information, go to nationaltrust.org.uk/murlough-national-nature-reserve . Photo: Discover NI website
2. Portstewart Strand
Sitting on the edge of Northern Ireland’s north coast, Portstewart Strand is a two-mile stretch of golden sand that gives visitors views of Mussenden Temple. With a large amount of wildlife taking over Portstewart Strand, the beach has become an important nature conservation site, with a nearby sanctuary for waterfowl and wading birds, named the Bann Estuary. For more information, go to the National Trust website at nationaltrust.org.uk/portstewart-strand. Photo: Discover NI website
3. Ballycastle beach
Ballycastle beach is one of the most popular tourist destinations on this list, being less than one mile from the town centre, and covering 1.2km of Ballycastle in beautiful sands. With a promenade at the western end, the beach not only appeals to the activity seekers, as the site also has a strong history displaying evidence of early industrial activity, showcasing coals and iron ores that were mined between the sixteenth and nineteenth centuries. For more information, go to discovernorthernireland.com/ballycastle-beach Photo: Discover NI website
4. Benone Strand
This is a standout addition to the list as Benone Strand is a multiple recipient of the European Blue Flag Award, most recently in 2020. Perfect for a sunset-watching beach trip, the strand has a backdrop of mountain and cliff scenery, whilst also providing seaside activities like watersports, fishing and picnics if you decide to come back the next day. For more information, go to discovernorthernireland.com/benone-strand Photo: Discover NI website
