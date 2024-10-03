11 fabulous Northern Ireland beaches to enjoy the sunset before the clocks go back

3 . Ballycastle beach

Ballycastle beach is one of the most popular tourist destinations on this list, being less than one mile from the town centre, and covering 1.2km of Ballycastle in beautiful sands. With a promenade at the western end, the beach not only appeals to the activity seekers, as the site also has a strong history displaying evidence of early industrial activity, showcasing coals and iron ores that were mined between the sixteenth and nineteenth centuries. For more information, go to discovernorthernireland.com/ballycastle-beach Photo: Discover NI website