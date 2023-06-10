11 fabulous wildflower trails for you to follow across Northern Ireland

If you're looking for a scenic way to explore Northern Ireland, there's no better option than hitting the trails and enjoying the stunning natural beauty.
In this guide, we'll introduce you to 11 of the best wildflower trails in Northern Ireland, each offering a unique journey through some of the most breathtaking landscapes in the country.
Whether you're a seasoned hiker or simply looking for a leisurely stroll through the countryside, these trails are sure to impress with their outstanding scenery.
So grab your hiking boots and get ready to discover the wild side of Northern Ireland!
Additional reporting by Maisie Laughton
1. Trassey's to Hare's Gap, Newcastle, Co Down
Visit this 6.9 km outback trail that is located near Newcastle, Co Down, to appreciate the beautiful views of the Mourne Mountains.
Challenge yourself by exploring this rocky route with an average of two hours and 30 minutes taken to complete it
This trail is perfect for those who enjoy hiking, running or a casual stroll with some friends and family, it's also the perfect spot to take your cherished pets. Photo: Trek NI website
2. Trassey Track and Shimna River, Newcastle, Co Down
Another great trail in Newcastle, Co Down, the Trassey Track and Shimna River is a populated outback trail.
Surrounded by nature, the track spirals around the Shimna River where you will find the most amazing views of the Mourne Mountains.
Get your hiking boots on and prepare to take on this two hour 23 minute challenging route that will be sure to get the heart pumping. Photo: Pexels
3. Glenariff Forest Park scenic trail, Glens of Antrim
Glenariff Forest Park is open for those to enjoy a walk through mature woodland with some breathtaking natural scenery.
Find yourself constantly in awe during your time here, as you walk along the edges of steep sided rivers that are mounted by waterfalls.
At the end of the trail you will find yourself looking at the views of Mull of Kintyre on a clear day if you’re lucky. Photo: Discover NI
4. Tollymore Forest and Drinns Circular, Newcastle, County Down
Tollymore Forest and Drinns Circular is popular among the local community for bird watching, camping and hiking.
This is known to be a challenging route that can take up to four hours to finally complete, but is incredibly rewarding at the end.
Surrounded by nature, beautiful colours and some breathtaking views, it's one to put on your bucket list. Photo: Pexels