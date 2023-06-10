11 fabulous wildflower trails for you to follow across Northern Ireland

1 . Trassey's to Hare's Gap, Newcastle, Co Down

Visit this 6.9 km outback trail that is located near Newcastle, Co Down, to appreciate the beautiful views of the Mourne Mountains. Challenge yourself by exploring this rocky route with an average of two hours and 30 minutes taken to complete it This trail is perfect for those who enjoy hiking, running or a casual stroll with some friends and family, it's also the perfect spot to take your cherished pets. Photo: Trek NI website