11 festivals still to take place across Northern Ireland this year

PORTAFERRY SAILS & SOUNDS FESTIVAL August 4-7, Portaferry Some of the UK’s best traditional boats and sailing yachts are set to be on show at this year’s Portaferry Sails & Sounds Festival. Lovers of folk music and regattas have a chance to enjoy four days of fun as vessels from the Isle of Man, Scotland, England and Wales arrive in Portaferry for a maritime display. Throughout the weekend visitors will be able to see racing, parades of sail, Skiff racing, live cooking demonstrations, busking competitions, farmer’s markets and art and craft exhibitions. For more information and the full programme, go to portaferrysailsandsounds.com