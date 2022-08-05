11 festivals still to take place across Northern Ireland this year

However, it’s not over yet as tens of thousands of people will descend on a whole host of festivals still to come.
If you’re looking for something to do, whether in Bangor, Newcastle, Derry / Londonderry, Belfast or on the north coast, check out our guide to 11 great festivals still to take place across Northern Ireland this year.
1.
PORTAFERRY SAILS & SOUNDS FESTIVAL August 4-7, Portaferry Some of the UK’s best traditional boats and sailing yachts are set to be on show at this year’s Portaferry Sails & Sounds Festival. Lovers of folk music and regattas have a chance to enjoy four days of fun as vessels from the Isle of Man, Scotland, England and Wales arrive in Portaferry for a maritime display. Throughout the weekend visitors will be able to see racing, parades of sail, Skiff racing, live cooking demonstrations, busking competitions, farmer’s markets and art and craft exhibitions.
2.
EASTSIDE ARTS FESTIVAL August 4-14, East Belfast Eastside Arts Festival combines a quirky line-up of arts and culture from the East Belfast area. For the 10th anniversary of this community festival, an exciting programme of events including a showing of new play Billy Boy, a club night by DJ act Optimo and a tour of The Oval football stadium promises for an exciting anniversary celebration.
3.
LET'S ROCK NI August 6, Bangor Let’s Rock is a family friendly retro festival which brings you the best of the 80s. The festival has been running since 2009 and is returning this year for another fabulous line-up, featuring Wet Wet Wet, Sister Sledge, Toyah and many more - an 80s extravaganza is guaranteed.
4.
CARNIVAL OF COLOURS August 6-7, Derry / Londonderry The Carnival of Colours returns for its 15th annual festival this August. A line-up of circus performers, local musicians and interactive workshops will fill the city’s streets. The festival will feature acts like Granny Turismo, Cikada Circus and Frankie Magilligan and offer plenty of tasty treats and things to do for all ages.
