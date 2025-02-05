We’ve compiled this list of family-friendly activities taking place across Mid and East Antrim and the neighbouring borough of Antrim and Newtownabbey to help try and make the half-term break more enjoyable.
From getting creative at a Lego animation workshop to showing off some moves at a silent disco, there are some great events to help fill your week.
1. Have fun with Lego in Carrickfergus
Mid and East Antrim Borough Council will be hosting a Lego Animation Workshop, catering for 7-13 year olds at the Carrickfergus Pop-Up Shop, 2 Joymount, Carrickfergus. The workshop will allow children to make a complete animated Lego film on an iPad, using sound effects, visual effects, titles and lots of imagination. They can bring their own Lego characters or use the ones supplied; children will receive a copy of their film at the end of the session. The workshops will run on Thursday, February 13 from 11am-1pm and 2pm-4pm, no booking is required. The workshops will also be held at Larne Pop-Up Shop, Main Street on Wednesday, February 12 from 11am - 1pm and 2pm - 4pm, and at Ballymena Pop-Up Shop, Tower Centre on Friday, February 14 from 11am-1pm and 2pm-4pm. Photo: C Cheminot from Pixabay
2. Teddy bear care in Carrickfergus
The Pop-Up Shop at 2 Joymount, Carrickfergus will also be the venue for the Teddy Bear Hospital on Friday, February 14 from 10.30am - 12pm and 2pm-4pm. In this playful, interactive performance, you can bring your bear along to Big Telly’s BEAR HOSPITAL, have it whisked away by hospital porters in the AmBEARlance, get it assessed by the BEARiatrics team of doctors and try not to end up in Intensive BEAR! No booking is required. The Teddy Bear Hospital will also be at Ballymena Pop-Up Shop, 58-59 Tower Centre on Wednesday, February 12 from 10.30am - 12pm and 2pm - 4pm. Photo: congerdesign from Pixabay
3. Valentine's arts and crafts in Antrim
The Junction Retail & Leisure Park will be hosting a Valentine's Arts and Crafts workshop with Anna & Elsa on Friday, February 14 from 1pm-1:45pm. Kids can get creative at the craft stations and make their own Valentine’s Day crafts to take home. This event is suitable for children 3 years and over and spots are limited. Tickets cost £5; for more information or to book, visit https://www.tickettailor.com/events/junction/1540300? Photo: Karolina Grabowska from Pixabay
4. Embrace springtime in Ballymena
Ideal for little ramblers, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is running a number of free 'Celebrate Celtic Spring' walking events in the coming weeks. Walks during half term include the People’s Park, Ballymena on Monday, February 10 from 2pm - 4pm and the ECOS Nature Park, Ballymena on Thursday, February 13 from 2pm - 4pm. Visit MEABC's Facebook page to book a place. Photo: Pixabay