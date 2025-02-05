1 . Have fun with Lego in Carrickfergus

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council will be hosting a Lego Animation Workshop, catering for 7-13 year olds at the Carrickfergus Pop-Up Shop, 2 Joymount, Carrickfergus. The workshop will allow children to make a complete animated Lego film on an iPad, using sound effects, visual effects, titles and lots of imagination. They can bring their own Lego characters or use the ones supplied; children will receive a copy of their film at the end of the session. The workshops will run on Thursday, February 13 from 11am-1pm and 2pm-4pm, no booking is required. The workshops will also be held at Larne Pop-Up Shop, Main Street on Wednesday, February 12 from 11am - 1pm and 2pm - 4pm, and at Ballymena Pop-Up Shop, Tower Centre on Friday, February 14 from 11am-1pm and 2pm-4pm. Photo: C Cheminot from Pixabay