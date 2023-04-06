4 . Coleman's Garden Centre via Facebook

Coleman’s farm shop will offer you a wide range of homemade bakes and treats alongside their local deli giving you the option to take home the taste of Coleman’s Garden Centre. Not only do they offer a range of beautiful plants and garden accessories, but you can also find yourself exploring their in store shops such as The Works, The Edinburgh Woollen Mill and more. They have a range of pet accessories as well, making sure that there is something for everyone. More information found at colemansgardencentre.co.uk Photo: Coleman’s Garden Centre, 6 Old Ballyclare Road, Templepatrick, Ballyclare