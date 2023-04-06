Whether you are into gardening, love your plants, or just appreciate the beauty of flowers, garden centres may already be on your list for an enjoyable day out.
With Northern Ireland offering plenty of beautiful garden centres, they can be a great option you’re interested in getting out of the house either by yourself or with the whole family.
With longer days and more opportunity to enjoy nature, here are great 11 garden centres you might like to visit across Northern Ireland.
1. Naggy Burn Garden Centre, 34 Pound Street, Larne
Since The Naggy Burn Garden Centre is part of the award-winning social enterprise AEL, for every purchase you make, the profit is invested back into the business, helping AEL provide training, work experience and paid employment for young people and adults with additional needs, learning disabilities and physical support needs. This garden centre offers you beautiful hanging baskets, shrubs and trees, as well as a wide range of garden accessories that will help start up your perfect garden. For more information go to www.naggyburn.co.uk. Photo: Naggy Burn via Facebook
2. Hillmount Garden Centre, 58 Upper Braniel Road, Belfast
This large garden centre will offer you a wide range of plants and flowers that will brighten up your outdoor space and is the perfect spot if you’re looking to get your hands on some luxury garden furniture and BBQs to get you ready for the summer get-togethers. The Gardeners Rest Cafe allows you and your loved one to enjoy a peaceful lunch with a wide range of coffee, hot dishes or just a simple traybake. Have an inside look on their website hillmount.co.uk. Photo: Hillmount Garden Centre via Facebook
3. Dobbies Garden Centre, 56 Saintfield Road, Lisburn
Dobbies is a major retailer of garden products with a wide array of plants, gifts, homeware, a food hall, restaurant and even a small fish aquarium in store which all makes for an enjoyable day out. For more details, go to www.dobbies.com. Photo: Dobbies Garden Centre via Facebook
4. Coleman's Garden Centre via Facebook
Coleman’s farm shop will offer you a wide range of homemade bakes and treats alongside their local deli giving you the option to take home the taste of Coleman’s Garden Centre. Not only do they offer a range of beautiful plants and garden accessories, but you can also find yourself exploring their in store shops such as The Works, The Edinburgh Woollen Mill and more. They have a range of pet accessories as well, making sure that there is something for everyone. More information found at colemansgardencentre.co.uk Photo: Coleman’s Garden Centre, 6 Old Ballyclare Road, Templepatrick, Ballyclare