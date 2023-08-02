Finding new date activities can be a tricky task, but there are lots of amazing opportunities you can take advantage of that you might not have even considered right on your doorstep.
Whether you’re organising a first date or keeping the spark alive in an existing relationship, there are plenty of places to visit across Northern Ireland.
From adults-only evenings to adrenaline pumping excursions, you’re sure to find something you’ll both love.
We’ve put together this list of some of the best summer date ideas for you to try.
1. Cabaret Supper Club
Cabaret Supper Club has several different evenings to pick from, including murder mysteries and tribute acts.
The 1920s inspired club offers entertainment that everyone is sure to love, so take your date down for a night like no other.
For more information, go to cabaretbelfast.com/events Photo: Cabaret Supper Club via Facebook
2. Bowling
Unleash your competitive side as you challenge your date to a game of bowling at Hollywood Bowl in the SSE Arena, Belfast.
After one of you has been crowned the champion, try some of the great grub on offer or visit the pool tables and arcade games in-house. Photo: Pexels
3. Streamvale Farm
Streamvale Farm offers a variety of date nights that are open to anyone aged 16 and above, featuring a wide range of exciting activities.
Embrace your inner child with ice cream tasting, tractor rides, cuddles with animals and many more fantastic opportunities on one of Northern Ireland’s most loved farms.
For more information, go to streamvale.com/events/date-nights Photo: Pexels
4. Ninja Master Course
If you’re a lover of the Ninja Warrior TV show and want to continue on with your competitive streak, the Ninja Master Course is a great date idea.
Try your hand at balancing across bridges, swinging from bars and pulling yourself up tough ropes to see if you have what it takes to be a true ninja master. Go to https://wearevertigo.com/ Photo: Ninja Master Course via Facebook