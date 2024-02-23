11 ideas for marking Mother's Day with a difference in east Antrim

Whether you are simply planning to take mum out on Sunday, March 10, or hoping to find her a standout gift to remember the annual celebration, here are 11 ideas, from the traditional to the quirky.
The coastal stretch from Carrickfergus to Larne and beyond boasts a feast of attractions and a highly-rated hospitality sector. The retail offer is inspirational too with many independent outlets happy to share their success stories.
This is only a selection of suggestions with other organisations likely to be providing themed events, products and experiences on March 10.
1. Giving Twice
The creative team at Larne social enterprise AEL has come up with suggestions that allow you to give to mum and give something back to the community at the same time- it supports those with disabilities, health conditions and social disadvantage into meaningful employment, including Lunchbox cafe and Naggy Burn garden centre. Mother's Day biscuits, hamper from the garden centre and gifts through AEL's Create Gifts personalised business are all options for March 10. Photo: Submitted by AEL
2. Flower Power
You can't really go wrong if you opt for flowers for Mother's Day. Get your order in early is the best advice on this very busy period for florists. From deliveries to possibly a floral art class, check out the options from east Antrim specialists. Or why not a trip to the garden centre or a voucher? Photo: Peter Rippon
3. Free View
With budgets tight for many people, east Antrim offers breath-taking coastal views. A daytrip - and not necessarily on March 10 - could be the perfect way to spend time with your mum without spending too much money. And you never know who or what you might see, such as this bottled-nosed dolphin pictured in Carnfunnock Bay, outside Larne, a number of years back. Photo: Phillip Byrne
4. My Word
Want to make your mother feel special, then why not say it with words. A book or book token is always appreciated. The Book Nook in Larne and (pictured here) The Secret Bookshelf in Carrickfergus are two options for the bookworm mum. The latter has been announced as a Island of Ireland, Book Awards, finalist in the Independent Bookshop of the Year, Regional and Country, category. Photo: Photo submitted by The Secret Bookshelf