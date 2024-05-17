Step into the woodlands of Gosford Forest Park, where the ancient trees each present a story of their own, or venture to the shores of the Oxford Island Nature Reserve, where wetlands provide a vital habitat for many bird species.
Here are 12 of the best places to encounter the beauty of Armagh’s natural world.
1. Clare Glen Woodland, Markethill Road, Tandragee
Clare Glen Woodland is a delightful walk along the banks of the River Cusher in Co Armagh. Many of the trees in the wood are multi stemmed. Throughout the woodland, hazel is abundant, with the perfect opportunity to spot wild garlic and bluebells, along with many different species of orchid.There are a number of colour coded waymarked trails within Clare Glen so you can either follow one of these trails or mix and match them, depending on your fitness preference. The linear Glen View Trail lasts 1.1 miles and is on the eastern side of the Cusher River. This trail gives a birds eye view of the unique landscape of the Glen. Photo: Discover NI
2. Ardress House, 64 Annaghmore Rd, Portadown
Nestled in the apple orchards of Co Armagh, Ardress offers afternoons of fun and relaxation for everyone. Whilst it was first built in the 17th century as a farmhouse, it went through remodelling in Georgian times and since then has a character and charm all of its own.You can go for a tour throughout Ardress House, allowing you to see the elegant Neo-classical drawing-room along with the 1799 table made for the speaker of the Irish Parliament upon which King George V signed the Constitution of Northern Ireland on June 22, 921. Along with being able to visit the house which is rich in history, you can also take a walk through the attractive garden which has scenic woodland and riverside walks. Photo: Discover NI
3. The Drummanbeg Experience, 118 Drummanmore Rd, Armagh
Situated just outside the Cathedral city of Armagh, the Drummanbeg is surrounded by wild meadows with stunning views over a woodland lake making it the perfect retreat for a relaxing and peaceful walk or picnic. The woodland estate has much more to offer than just stunning views. You can take part in fishing and bird and wildlife spotting. There are many different varieties of birds to spot, and on occasion there is also wild deer. One of the most fascinating things that visitors have encountered is the Ring-necked Duck, a rare sight, but amazing if you are lucky enough to see. Photo: pexels
4. C&J's Animal Park, 30 Derryall Road, Craigavon
C&J's Animal Park is a family run organisation and an excellent place to take the kids to meet a wide variety of animals. From farm animals and reptiles to cuddly bunnies to endangered exotics, there is something for everyone at C&J’s Animal Park.The park is very easy to get around, with flat gravel pathways and easy access to all areas. While there is no cafe on site, there are indoor and outdoor picnic areas on site, along with tea, coffee and small snacks available to purchase at the entrance. If you are wanting to hold and pet the animals, there are animal handling sessions available throughout the day, every day. The well educated staff will be on hand to show you proper handling techniques and answer all of your questions. Photo: C&J's Animal Park Facebook