4 . C&J's Animal Park, 30 Derryall Road, Craigavon

C&J's Animal Park is a family run organisation and an excellent place to take the kids to meet a wide variety of animals. From farm animals and reptiles to cuddly bunnies to endangered exotics, there is something for everyone at C&J’s Animal Park.The park is very easy to get around, with flat gravel pathways and easy access to all areas. While there is no cafe on site, there are indoor and outdoor picnic areas on site, along with tea, coffee and small snacks available to purchase at the entrance. ​If you are wanting to hold and pet the animals, there are animal handling sessions available throughout the day, every day. The well educated staff will be on hand to show you proper handling techniques and answer all of your questions. Photo: C&J's Animal Park Facebook