4 . Bungee jumping - Queens Quay Queens Quay, Belfast, BT3 9QQ

Not for the faint of heart, bungee jumping from a height of 160 feet off a suspended platform is a great way to test your limits and conquer any fear of heights. Hosted by trained professionals, you’ll be guided through all safety instructions so all you have to do is take a deep breath and have some fun. For more information, go to goldenmoments.co.uk/bungee-jump

Photo: Unsplash