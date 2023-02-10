Register
From horse riding to bungee jumping, Northern Ireland has a host of activities that you can enjoy with your partner.

11 places in Northern Ireland to take your loved one

Are you the adventurous type? Is your partner ready for an adrenaline rush?

By Zahra Baz
45 minutes ago

All across Northern Ireland, there is a growing trend for people to experiment and experience everything from surfing, skydiving and parachuting to escape rooms, axe throwing and jet skiing.

Why not test your thirst for adventure with your loved one by checking out some of these fun and exciting adventure experiences across Northern Ireland?

Additional reporting by Lyndsey Hodgkinson

1. Axe throwing at Black Axe Throwing - Cityside Retail & Leisure Park, 100-150 York Street, Belfast

Fast paced, competitive and brimming with fun and excitement, axe throwing with Black Axe Throwing is a surefire way to get the heart racing with your partner. With an onsite expert team, you’ll be guided through the safety necessities, the basics, advanced throws, the ultimate competition, as well as photos to document your time together. For more information, go to blackaxethrowing.com

Photo: Black Axe Throwing via Facebook

2. Archery at Colin Glen Forest Park - 28 Colin Glen Road, Belfast

Suitable for those of all abilities, Colin Glen Forest Park is the go to spot for those wishing to hone in on their target practice. Work together with your partner as you score a bullseye or enter into some friendly competition with the one hour lessons available. For more information, go to colinglen.org/archery/

Photo: Colin Glen website

3. Bouldering at Boulder World - Unit 1, Boucher Business Centre, Apollo Road, Belfast

Home to hundreds of routes consisting of various difficulties, Boulder World climbing centre is suitable for all abilities to enjoy. Completed on small rock formations and artificial climbing walls, put your strength and determination to the test in this fun, friendly, safe and inclusive environment. For more information, go to boulderworldbelfast.com

Photo: BoulderWorld website

4. Bungee jumping - Queens Quay Queens Quay, Belfast, BT3 9QQ

Not for the faint of heart, bungee jumping from a height of 160 feet off a suspended platform is a great way to test your limits and conquer any fear of heights. Hosted by trained professionals, you’ll be guided through all safety instructions so all you have to do is take a deep breath and have some fun. For more information, go to goldenmoments.co.uk/bungee-jump

Photo: Unsplash

