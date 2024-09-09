4 . Homebrewing

Another yeasty treat that is both time taxing yet tasty, homebrewing is the act of making your very own beer from scratch, all within the confines of your kitchen. Regardless of what your preferred tipple is, homebrewing offers a great opportunity to make everything from stellar stouts to impressive IPAs, so pick your poison and attempt to rival local Northern Irish breweries with your production line. Starter kits which provide all the essentials to get brewing right away are readily available online and in local retailers as well as there being plenty of uploaded tutorials to guide you through the process. Photo: unsplash