Occupying your time with something that’s not your phone can be a tricky task to achieve, but these activities can help keep your screen time down whilst also entertaining even the toughest of critics.
From bringing the outside in to creating your own tasty treats, there is something for everyone on this list.
Take a look at these 11 hobbies that you can undertake and see if any intrigue you enough to try them:
1. Seat yoga
Perfect for active people struggling with space inside their home or those simply looking for a bit of exercise to start their day with, seat yoga is a great choice to implement physicality into your routine. Doing exactly what it says on the tin, seat yoga removes the need for floorspace and a padded mat, instead making it easy to stretch, move and unwind whilst sitting down. Up the difficulty based on your ability and workout with ease for as long or as little as you see fit. Photo: pexels
2. Sourdough baking
Not for the faint of heart, many bread aficionados compare making sourdough from scratch to looking after a child thanks to its complex schedule and attention-hungry procedure. Made with cupboard staples such as yeast, flour and salt, any home bakers can get started on their own loaf straight away, but be prepared to wait months until your efforts are oven-ready. Once you’ve established a love for the fermented bread and feel confident in your baking abilities, you can experiment with your own flavour combinations to make tailored treats that match your palate perfectly. Photo: unsplash
3. Faux stained glass
If you want to upgrade your house without committing to spending a fortune on the real deal, faux stained glass is a fantastic hobby to pick up. Test your skills on a plastic sheet and easily peel off your designs before fully committing to permanently changing all your windows with this colourful transformation. Glass paints can be bought at The Works stores across Northern Ireland or ordered online to be delivered straight to your door. Photo: unsplash
4. Homebrewing
Another yeasty treat that is both time taxing yet tasty, homebrewing is the act of making your very own beer from scratch, all within the confines of your kitchen. Regardless of what your preferred tipple is, homebrewing offers a great opportunity to make everything from stellar stouts to impressive IPAs, so pick your poison and attempt to rival local Northern Irish breweries with your production line. Starter kits which provide all the essentials to get brewing right away are readily available online and in local retailers as well as there being plenty of uploaded tutorials to guide you through the process. Photo: unsplash
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.