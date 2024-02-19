A diverse range of art exists across the country, enabling you to discover traditional and contemporary pieces that will leave you speechless.
Whether you're an art connoisseur or looking for a day out, Northern Ireland's galleries, installations, and cultural hubs promise to entertain you.
Here are 11 great things for art lovers to do across Northern Ireland:
1. Ulster Museum Stranmillis Road, Botanic Gardens, Belfast
Surrounded by nature’s glory in Belfast’s Botanic Gardens, the Ulster Museum, founded in 1821, is the largest museum in Northern Ireland. Exploring the past, present and future, the museum has many incredible collections of art, championing diverse voices and new perspectives to promote societal change. The applied art section, featuring beautiful objects designed for functional use such as teapots and drinking glasses, sculptural artworks, paintings, and fine art from the 18th century and the contemporary period, makes the Ulster Museum a fantastic spot to explore a wide range of art forms.
With free entry, no booking necessary, and the onsite Wynne & Pym Café, the Ulster Museum is a great spot for art lovers across Northern Ireland.
For more information, go to ulstermuseum.org Photo: visit Belfast
2. FE McWilliam Gallery & Studio 200 Newry Road, Banbridge
Dedicated to sculptor Frederick Edward McWilliam, one of Ireland’s most influential and successful artists, the FE McWilliam Gallery & Studio features a permanent display of his work alongside temporary exhibitions of Irish and international art.
The gallery has an incredible programme of exhibitions throughout the year, alongside lectures and workshops that support each exhibition. With a studio replica of McWilliam’s studio workshop, visitors are invited to look through the glass walls and see the workshop as the artist left it.
With a sculpture garden and onsite award-winning cafe, visitors can relax and unwind whilst soaking up F.E. McWilliam’s craft.
For more information, go to visitarmagh.com Photo: discover ni
3. Larne Museum & Arts Centre 2 Victoria Road, Larne
Built in 1905, Larne Museum & Arts Centre hosts permanent displays reflecting the agricultural, industrial, military and maritime history of the local area.
Following financial assistance from the American millionaire and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie, the museum opened to reflect Larne’s status as a gateway into Northern Ireland and the strong maritime links of the east Antrim coastal community.
The John Clifford Gallery, named after the first curator of Larne & District Historical Centre, hosts many temporary exhibitions throughout the year, with plenty of art on display and paintings to admire.
For more information, go to discovernorthernireland.com Photo: discover ni
4. The Naughton Gallery Queen’s University Belfast, Lanyon Building, Belfast
Situated on the first floor of Queen’s University’s Lanyon Building, the Naughton Gallery promotes diversity, inclusivity, and artistic excellence. Presenting a programme consisting of contemporary exhibitions, local and internationally renowned artists, talks, screenings, and special events, the gallery is a hub of cultural and artistic expression. A range of art is represented in the gallery, including paintings, prints, works on paper, sculpture, furniture, metalwork, and silver.
With free admission and open six days per week, the Naughton Gallery has been recognised as one of the leading university galleries in the UK and Ireland, making it well worth the visit.
For more information, go to naughtongallery.org Photo: discover ni