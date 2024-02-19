1 . Ulster Museum Stranmillis Road, Botanic Gardens, Belfast

Surrounded by nature’s glory in Belfast’s Botanic Gardens, the Ulster Museum, founded in 1821, is the largest museum in Northern Ireland. Exploring the past, present and future, the museum has many incredible collections of art, championing diverse voices and new perspectives to promote societal change. The applied art section, featuring beautiful objects designed for functional use such as teapots and drinking glasses, sculptural artworks, paintings, and fine art from the 18th century and the contemporary period, makes the Ulster Museum a fantastic spot to explore a wide range of art forms. With free entry, no booking necessary, and the onsite Wynne & Pym Café, the Ulster Museum is a great spot for art lovers across Northern Ireland. For more information, go to ulstermuseum.org Photo: visit Belfast