When you think of Valentine’s Day, you usually imagine a date filled with great food and stopping off at a few bars, but sometimes doing something more unique can be even more special.
Whether you want to head out on an active adventure or have a relaxing day for just the two of you, there are lots of different ways to spend time together.
Here are some ideas for things you can do on Valentine’s Day without heading to a bar or restaurant.
1. Romantic walk
Northern Ireland is home to plenty of amazing views, with there being a whole host of trails and paths to choose from in every corner of the country.
From Belfast’s Botanic Gardens to Mussenden Temple, you can choose from a variety of flowery or cliff top walks with equally-beautiful surroundings.
Photo: unsplash
2. Day trip
It can be exciting to take a day trip to a place you’ve not visited before, so get out and experience something new this Valentine’s Day.
Whether you drive, catch the train or take a bus, there are plenty of quaint towns and big cities that you can choose from across Northern Ireland.
Photo: unsplash
3. Spa day
Switch off your phones, shut off the outside world and enjoy spending the day with your valentine in a peaceful spa.
There are heaps of options to choose from ranging from the Culloden’s luxury spa to Killeavy Castle Estate’s in-house centre, and you could even pick a couple’s massage so you can both enjoy a day of relaxation.
Photo: unsplash
4. Go shopping and pick outfits for each other
Something you maybe haven’t considered before, test your knowledge of your partner and their dress sense by picking out clothes for each other to wear.
If you’re picking a themed outfit or simply picking up a few pieces here and there for them to try, you’re sure to have fun seeing them wear what you’ve picked out - even if it’s a crazy chicken costume.
Photo: unsplash