3 . Titanic Belfast - Queen’s Road, The Titanic Quarter, 1 Olympic Way, Belfast

For history-lover couples, the iconic Titanic Belfast is the perfect way to spend some quality time together on Valentine’s Day. Make your way through the museum as you uncover the story of how the Titanic came to fruition before her unfortunate demise as you walk in the footsteps of those who created, worked and journeyed on her. Give the gift of history and learning this Valentine’s Day, just in time for the re-imagination of the entire experience. For more information, go to titanicbelfast.com

Photo: titanicbelfast.com