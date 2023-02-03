Register
Whether your Valentine enjoys history, the great outdoors or art, there's plenty of options to enjoy across Northern Ireland.

11 wow-worthy Valentine's date ideas to enjoy in Northern Ireland

Is it time to unleash a little extra spark in your relationship?

By Zahra Baz
3 minutes ago

As Valentine's Day approaches, if you're looking to wow your special someone then you might want to look further than your local restaurant.

There are lots of interesting and unique experiences that would be certain to take your loved one's breath away across Northern Ireland.

Here are some of the best wow-worthy dates where you could take your Valentine this year.

Additional reporting by Maisie Laughton

1. The Dark Hedges - Bregagh Rd, Stranocum, Ballymoney.

Originally planted in the 18th century, this avenue of trees has established itself as one of the most photographed natural phenomena in the country. Known especially as a filming location in Game of Thrones, this beautiful landscape feature makes for an ideal location for a romantic walk and to snap some Insta-worthy photos with and of your partner. For more information, go to discovernorthernireland.com/the-dark-hedges

2. The Giant’s Causeway - Bushmills

Serving as inspiration for centuries, the rolling landscape, dramatic cliffs and interlocking columns that make up The Giant’s Causeway come together to make it a must-see spot for couples. Take in the stunning views together and enjoy the opportunities for breathtaking photos to remember the day. Why not take it up a notch by bringing a picnic to enjoy or even pay a visit to the grab and go style cafe for a snack? For more information, go to nationaltrust.org.uk/giants-causeway

3. Titanic Belfast - Queen’s Road, The Titanic Quarter, 1 Olympic Way, Belfast

For history-lover couples, the iconic Titanic Belfast is the perfect way to spend some quality time together on Valentine’s Day. Make your way through the museum as you uncover the story of how the Titanic came to fruition before her unfortunate demise as you walk in the footsteps of those who created, worked and journeyed on her. Give the gift of history and learning this Valentine’s Day, just in time for the re-imagination of the entire experience. For more information, go to titanicbelfast.com

4. Eden Pottery - 218 Abbey Road, Millisle, Newtownards

In this fun-loving activity, Eden Pottery offers you and your partner the opportunity to decorate premade ceramics with an array of colours, shapes and designs. Whether you design a piece of pottery for yourself or your partner, this activity is sure to bring out the childlike creativity in you both. For more information, go to edenpotteryshop.co.uk

