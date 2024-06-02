We’ve compiled a list of beautiful forest walks in and around Co Armagh that will ensure you, your family and your four-legged friends can have an enjoyable day out.
From serene woodlands to captivating views, these walks provide the perfect opportunity to embrace the calmness of nature and surround yourself by the sounds and sights of unique landscapes and fascinating wildlife.
Here are 12 of the most eye-catching walks you can take throughout forests in the area.
1. Carnagh Forest - Jointly’s Lake Trail
Enjoy picturesque views and serenity by going for a short 30- 40 minute dander around Carnagh Forest, situated close to the village of Keady.All four waymarked routes provide excellent country landscapes, conifer trees, flowers, wildlife and more, with all the different trails being suitable for most levels of mobility. To tire the kids out afterwards, you can finish the day by visiting the on-site play park for an extra energy outburst. For more information, go to walkni.com/carnagh-forest-boundary-trail Photo: Pixabay
2. Clare Glen River Trail
Clare Glen River Trail is an easy route which takes you on a relaxing stroll along the Cusher River where you can often spot dippers, grey wagtails and even kingfisher on some occasions. As you transcend the well-maintained paths, you’ll discover a range of trees and plants from oak and beech trees to wild garlic, bluebells and orchids.Ideal for families, nature lovers and photographers, the Clare Glen River Trail is truly a testament to the spellbinding landscapes on offer in Northern Ireland. For more information, go to discovernorthernireland.com/clare-glen Photo: Discover NI
3. Darkley Forest
Situated in Armagh, Darkley Forest has two trails in the form of Mountain Lodge or Aughnagurgan, taking between 40 minutes to 1 hour and 15 minutes to complete. Explore the Callan River, Tullnawood Lake, Old Linen Mill and even spot some fairies in the uniquely crafted Fairy Village. Don’t forget to pack your sandwiches for a well earned break afterwards at the plenty of picnic areas in the vicinity. For more information, go to discovernorthernireland.com/darkley-forest-aughnagurgan-trail Photo: Pixabay
4. Camlough Forest
Located west of Newry, Camlough Forest has a number of trails to choose from as well as plenty of places to indulge in a picnic. In addition to its variety of oak and beech trees and wildlife such as red squirrels, robins and great tits, you’ll also have the opportunity to observe castle ruins and other historical sites. For more information, go to walkni.com/carnagh-forest-boundary-trail Photo: Pixabay