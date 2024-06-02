2 . Clare Glen River Trail

Clare Glen River Trail is an easy route which takes you on a relaxing stroll along the Cusher River where you can often spot dippers, grey wagtails and even kingfisher on some occasions. As you transcend the well-maintained paths, you’ll discover a range of trees and plants from oak and beech trees to wild garlic, bluebells and orchids.Ideal for families, nature lovers and photographers, the Clare Glen River Trail is truly a testament to the spellbinding landscapes on offer in Northern Ireland. For more information, go to discovernorthernireland.com/clare-glen Photo: Discover NI