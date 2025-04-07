From Easter egg hunts to steam train rides and kite-making workshops, there’s plenty to keep the family entertained over the Easter break.
1. Easter fun at Libraries NI branches
Visitors to Libraries NI branches across County Antrim will be spoilt for choice this Easter with a range of family friendly events, from Easter egg scavenger hunts, art contests, the Brick Builders Lego challenge, story time and crafting sessions, wreath-making for adults, Easter egg painting and rolling, and many more. To check if your local branch is hosting an event, visit https://www.librariesni.org.uk/events/free-easter-fun/?src=hpbnr Photo: Pixabay
2. Spring Plant Fair, Antrim
A must for all green fingered gardeners and budding enthusiasts, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council's annual Spring Plant Fair will take place at Antrim Castle Gardens on Saturday, April 12. From ornamental annuals and perennials, to spring and early summer bedding plants, there will be pollinators, wildflower seed, plants for pots and containers, indoor plants, shrubs and trees available to buy along with plenty of experts on hand to give advice on all things gardening-related. Admission is free and the fair runs from 10.00am - 5.00pm. Photo: Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council
3. Steam train rides, Whitehead
Running on Easter Saturday, April 19 and and Easter Monday, April 21, the Railway Preservation Society of Ireland is inviting everyone to experience the magic of steam in Whitehead. Visitors can hop on board a train at the historic 1907 platform at Whitehead Excursion Station for a short trip within the premises. Included in the ticket price is admission to the five-gallery Museum, an Easter Hunt and an Easter egg for children (any dietary requirements are to be advised in advance on the booking notes). Trains will run every 30 minutes from 11am until 3pm; tickets cost £12 per adult and £8 per child and can be booked through the RPSI website at https://www.steamtrainsireland.com/whats-on/89/easter-steam Photo: Joe Cassells
4. Make your own myth, Belfast
Taking place at The MAC Belfast on Friday, April 18 and Saturday, April 19, fun-filled show 'The Story Forge: Make Your Own Myth' will see senior academics of history (and rather silly men) Professor Doctor Lee Hithersay and Doctor Professor Robert Rhys Bond forge three new myths from the unhinged minds of their audience - and a boatload of cardboard props! ! While it's designed with viewers aged 8 and up in mind, families are welcome to bring younger children who they think will enjoy this event. Tickets range from between £11-£16; visit https://themaclive.com/event/the-story-forge-make-your-own-myth for further details. Photo: The MAC Belfast