3 . Steam train rides, Whitehead

Running on Easter Saturday, April 19 and and Easter Monday, April 21, the Railway Preservation Society of Ireland is inviting everyone to experience the magic of steam in Whitehead. Visitors can hop on board a train at the historic 1907 platform at Whitehead Excursion Station for a short trip within the premises. Included in the ticket price is admission to the five-gallery Museum, an Easter Hunt and an Easter egg for children (any dietary requirements are to be advised in advance on the booking notes). Trains will run every 30 minutes from 11am until 3pm; tickets cost £12 per adult and £8 per child and can be booked through the RPSI website at https://www.steamtrainsireland.com/whats-on/89/easter-steam Photo: Joe Cassells