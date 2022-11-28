An increasingly popular activity, wild water or cold water swimming is a perfect way to explore Northern Ireland’s sea, rivers and lakes.

Cold water swimming is beneficial for circulation, can give you a natural high and reduces stress.

It’s also a fun way to meet new people and learn new skills, safely of course.

Here are 12 suggestions where you can try it out:

Northern Ireland boasts a wide variety of places to try wild water swimming

Brompton Bay / Jenny Watt’s Cove, Bangor

Located on the Bangor coast, Brompton Bay, also known as Jenny Watt’s Cove is a great spot with proximity to both Belfast and Bangor. This area is home to the swimming group Brompton Belles and Beaux Dippers who swim all year regardless of weather or temperature.

Find the Brompton Belles and Beaux Dippers here facebook.com/seaswimsbangor2017

Bloody Bridge, Newcastle

Bloody Bridge is a spot with a gruesome history being linked to a 1641 Rebellion but these days it’s a popular spot for walking, bouldering and swimming. You can access the natural pools from the Bloody Bridge car park by passing through the sheep gate and heading up the mountain track where you can follow a river with several different pools along it.

Donaghadee Harbour

Donaghadee Harbour provides a picturesque spot to enjoy the sea. If you’re interested in the area the Chunky Dunkers are a Donaghadee-based swimming group but they’re ‘skins only’ so be prepared to pack your wetsuit away and face the cold.

Murlough Beach, Newcastle

Murlough National Nature Reserve is a beautiful location with the stunning Mourne mountains as a backdrop. If you’re up for a wild time you can jump waves on this Newcastle beach. Just check tides before you visit to make sure you stay safe and have fun.

Oxford Island, Craigavon

On the shores of Lough Neagh you will find the National Nature Reserve of Oxford Island, a perfect stop for wild swimmers looking for access into the lough. The island itself showcases fantastic natural beauty, making it one of the best wild sea swimming spots in Northern Ireland to take a dip.

Find out more about the location at oxfordisland.com

Moira Lakes

The open water location just outside Moira hosts a series of paddle sports and swimming sessions and is the perfect choice for wild swimming beginners. For £5 you can access the lake for an hour every Wednesday to Sunday all year round. You can immerse yourself in the natural experience of this beautiful surroundings with qualified open water lifeguards on duty during opening hours.

To find out more go to moiralakes.com

Gawley’s Gate, Craigavon

Situated on the south-eastern shore of Lough Neagh, seven miles to the north of Lurgan and ten miles west of Lisburn. This spot has a jetty and picnic areas which is popular amongst users of the Lough and is great for a quieter experience.

Fisherman’s Quay, Carrickfergus

A newly popular spot for wild swimming, Fisherman’s Quay is the home of the Carrickfergus Bluetits. This group is mixed-gender and facilitates anyone who wants the joy of challenging themselves to potter in and around open water throughout the year. Every Bluetit gets a badge on their first swim.

Antrim Loughshore

Another popular and accessible destination to start your open water swimming journey from. This location has great parking, food options and facilities for swimmers. The loughshore can also be accessed from Antrim Castle Gardens.

Glenariff Waterfall, Glens of Antrim

This magical location can be accessed from Glenariff Forest Park following the Waterfall Walk trail down the steps, along the boardwalks through Glenariff Nature Reserve. If you’re looking for something special in a beautiful location this is the option for you.

Shimna River, Newcastle

This river starts in the Mourne Mountains and passes through Tollymore forest park coming out at Dundrum Bay. You can swim downstream through the forest taking in the twists and turns of the river and moving into the nature pools for a moment of rest.

Colin River, on Blacks Path, Dunmurry

Home of the Dunmurry Dippers, this unique water spot is hidden on Blacks path in the Colin River. A great place to cool off and enjoy the water with friends and family.

Find out more at facebook.com/DunmurryDippers