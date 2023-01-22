2. Cavehill, Belfast.

Cavehill is both a challenging and rewarding walk, with the climb to the top resulting in the ability to see the entirety of Belfast as well as the surrounding areas. Whether you choose to take it steady during the day, race up the hill in the morning to see the sunset or take an easier route to the peak, there are lots of sights to see along the way that make it all worth the while.

Photo: unsplash