When it comes to spending time with your ‘other half’ we can often be stuck for ideas of things to do.
In an age where we spend so much time on our mobile devices, sometimes it's good to just get out in the fresh air.
Home to plenty of great walking trails and scenic views, Northern Ireland has a variety of different walks that vary in intensity and steepness, perfect for anyone looking to get out and about.
What better way to get to know your other half better than by taking a beautiful, romantic walk together around some of Northern Ireland's most stunning scenery.
Here are 12 suggestions for you to try.
1. Randalstown Forest, Co Antrim
Spanning two-and-a-half miles, this off-road trail contains a deer park, owl conservation centre and two small nature reserves on the shores of Lough Neagh.
There are several walking routes to take, all of which travel through beautiful countryside scenery and picturesque views along the way.
Photo: unsplash
2. Cavehill, Belfast.
Cavehill is both a challenging and rewarding walk, with the climb to the top resulting in the ability to see the entirety of Belfast as well as the surrounding areas.
Whether you choose to take it steady during the day, race up the hill in the morning to see the sunset or take an easier route to the peak, there are lots of sights to see along the way that make it all worth the while.
Photo: unsplash
3. Greba Gardens, Newtownards, Co Down
Showcased in BBC’s Northern Ireland Greatest Gardens, Greba Gardens consists of three acres of private gardens that can be accessed for £3.50 per adult, with dogs welcome too. With charming features such as ponds, small bridges, moss paths and a small fruit and vegetable garden, there are plenty of points of interest within this walk
Photo: unsplash
4. Dungannon Park, Co Tyrone
Dungannon Park is spread across 70 acres of land, including a 12-acre stream fed lake that houses a vast quantity of insects and fly life as well as regularly-stocked rainbow trout. The set walk’s paths travel across the grounds past woodlands, flowerbeds and The Park Lake, providing great views of the adjacent countryside as well as sights of Lough Neagh on clearer days.
Photo: unsplash