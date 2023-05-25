Bluegrass Omagh is a festival like no other, held at the Ulster American Folk Park and showcasing musicians from throughout the world.
Visit between May 26 and 28 to experience a variety of great tunes, artists and activities that are available all weekend.
From well-known international acts to undiscovered local talent, you’ll fall in love with the music you hear.
Here are some of the amazing artists playing at Bluegrass Omagh this year.
1. Unique festival
2. Viper Central
With a fiddle, mandolin, guitar and more under their belt, Viper Central are a multi-talented band that is sure to excite audiences at Bluegrass Omagh this year.
Bringing new fire to the bluegrass genre, their roots remain evident in their storytelling songs whilst also incorporating contemporary sounds into their set.
For more information, go to vipercentral.ca Photo: Viper Central via Facebook
3. The Honey Dewdrops
The Honey Dewdrops hail from Maryland, with the American duo consisting of Laura Wortman and Kagey Parrish set to visit Omagh this May.
Their 13 years of experience in the industry are shown through their amazing performances and harmonies.
For more information, go to thehoneydewdrops.com Photo: The Honey Dewdrops via Facebook
4. Zoe & Cloyd
Zoe & Cloyd showcase their perfectly written songs through glorious vocals and effortless harmonies on stage.
A range of instruments is brought on stage to elevate their songs, including lead vocalist Natalya Zoe Weinstein playing a fiddle alongside singing.
For more information, go to zoeandcloyd.com Photo: Zoe & Cloyd via Facebook