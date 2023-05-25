Register
13 amazing artists taking to the stage at Bluegrass Omagh 2023

Bluegrass Omagh is a festival like no other, held at the Ulster American Folk Park and showcasing musicians from throughout the world.
By Maisie Laughton
Published 25th May 2023, 17:34 BST

Visit between May 26 and 28 to experience a variety of great tunes, artists and activities that are available all weekend.

From well-known international acts to undiscovered local talent, you’ll fall in love with the music you hear.

Here are some of the amazing artists playing at Bluegrass Omagh this year.

1. Unique festival

With a fiddle, mandolin, guitar and more under their belt, Viper Central are a multi-talented band that is sure to excite audiences at Bluegrass Omagh this year. Bringing new fire to the bluegrass genre, their roots remain evident in their storytelling songs whilst also incorporating contemporary sounds into their set. For more information, go to vipercentral.ca

2. Viper Central

The Honey Dewdrops hail from Maryland, with the American duo consisting of Laura Wortman and Kagey Parrish set to visit Omagh this May. Their 13 years of experience in the industry are shown through their amazing performances and harmonies. For more information, go to thehoneydewdrops.com

3. The Honey Dewdrops

Zoe & Cloyd showcase their perfectly written songs through glorious vocals and effortless harmonies on stage. A range of instruments is brought on stage to elevate their songs, including lead vocalist Natalya Zoe Weinstein playing a fiddle alongside singing. For more information, go to zoeandcloyd.com

4. Zoe & Cloyd

