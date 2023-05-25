2 . Viper Central

With a fiddle, mandolin, guitar and more under their belt, Viper Central are a multi-talented band that is sure to excite audiences at Bluegrass Omagh this year. Bringing new fire to the bluegrass genre, their roots remain evident in their storytelling songs whilst also incorporating contemporary sounds into their set. For more information, go to vipercentral.ca Photo: Viper Central via Facebook