Despite the industrial revolution bringing an end to most independent breweries across the country, Belfast was once regarded as one of the biggest beer exporting ports throughout all of Ireland - and it’s all thanks to the thriving distilling and brewing companies in the area and beyond at the time.
Now, with years of experience, dedication and passion under their wings, Northern Ireland is once again home to a wealth of breweries crafting a multitude of beers, ciders and flavour profiles.
Check out our guide of 13 breweries you can visit in Northern Ireland.
Additional reporting by Conor McAteer.
1. Lacada Brewery, Portrush
Launched in 2014, Lacada Brewery marries art and beer as a community owned co-operative brewery located along the stunning North Coast. Originally beginning as a father-son duo, each beer is carefully crafted and infused with a love of place, people and of the craft. For more information, go to lacadabrewery.com/
Photo: Image from pexels.com
2. Beer Hut Brewing Co, Kilkeel
Based in Kilkeel, Beer Hut Brewing Co brews only the freshest modern beer on offer. Starting off as a hobby and love for beer, the brewery now produces a number of ales and lagers suited to any and all tastes and available for delivery right to your front door. For more information, go to beerhutbrewing.co.uk/
Photo: Image from Beer Hut Brewing Company via Facebook
3. Boundary Brewing, Belfast
This Belfast based brewery has been on the go since late 2014 and remains dedicated to brewing only the finest of beers. As a cooperative brewery, Boundary Brewing is run and owned by its members, with its latest endeavour being the takeover of Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter’s The John Hewitt Pub. For more information, go to boundarybrewing.coop/
Photo: Image from Boundary Brewing via Facebook
4. Heaney Brewery, Bellaghy
With connections to renowned poet Seamus Heaney, the Heaney farmhouse brewery places focus on maintaining tradition and creating a well-balanced and ever-evolving range of brews to suit all seasons. For more information, go to www.heaney.ie/
Photo: Image from Heaney Brewery via Facebook