Northern Ireland is brimming with talent and stories galore, combine the two and you have the ideal mix for starting a podcast.
Perfect for cutting down on screen time, learning directly from experts and supporting local creatives, the benefits of a good podcast are endless.
Keep storytelling alive with these 13 Northern Ireland podcasts you simply have to listen to.
Additional reporting by Lyndsey Hodgkinson
1. Best of Belfast
Dubbed as Northern Ireland’s number one interview podcast, the Best of Belfast celebrates Northern Ireland and the people who have made it what it is. With every Monday featuring unfiltered conversations with someone new each week, the podcast has seen over 300 interviewees on the show all from differing backgrounds but with the same core mission: to challenge the negative narratives around Northern Ireland through their work.
For more information, go to bestofbelfast.org
Photo: bestofbelfast.org
2. Our Wee Podcast
With at least one laugh a week guaranteed, Our Wee Podcast is hosted by Sean McAleavey, Pete Giffen and Ciaran Franco - the most exciting up and coming open mic comedians in Northern Ireland. The trio sit down to share thoughts, stories and more as they interview an array of guest speakers each week.
For more information, go to youtube.com/@ourweepodcast
Photo: unsplash.com
3. Finnterviews
Ranking in the top 20 Irish comedy interview podcasts, Finnterviews is brought to listeners by Conor Finn each week. Each episode showcases a light-hearted chat and a few laughs with some of the most interesting people known by Conor, including some big names from Northern Ireland and beyond.
For more information, go to facebook.com/Finnterviews
Photo: unsplash.com
4. The Score NI
Hosted by Michael Clarke every Friday, The Score NI has quickly established itself as the number one show for Irish League discussion. Available on Lisburn’s 98FM and Bangor FM, amongst other platforms, this sports show brings listeners an hour of top Irish League discussion and debate alongside regular special guests.
For more information, go to facebook.com/TheScoreNI
Photo: The Score NI via Facebook