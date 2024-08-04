Ticket prices have skyrocketed in recent years, making it very costly to attend local concerts and gigs, but rather than forking out three-figure sums to watch the real deal, you can experience the next best thing - a tribute show.
From popular bands to sell-out solo artists, there is a musical tribute for everyone to enjoy, regardless of your genre preferences, including a special event for kids.
Take a look at these 13 stellar upcoming performances that will have you singing and dancing the whole time:
1. Ultimate Boyband Tribute Show: August 10, 8pm
Brownlow House will host the Ultimate Boyband Tribute display on August 10, bringing top hits from Il Divo, Westlife and One Direction’s own Harry Styles to the Lurgan stage.Dishing out a healthy dose of nostalgia, warm up your vocal cords and get ready for a night of non-stop bops.For more information, go to eventbrite.co.uk/the-ultimate-boyband-tribute-show-tickets Photo: unsplash
2. Tina Turner Tribute: August 10, 9pm
You don’t need to travel to Nutbush City to see this Tina Turner Tribute, with Armagh City Hotel bringing the best of the late Queen of Rock’s tunes to the county.Joined by a live five-piece band, Proud Mary & Her City Limits will take to the stage from 9pm onwards, and overnight packages are available for anyone looking to stay overnight and not fret about leaving early.For more information, go to eventbrite.co.uk/e/tina-turner-tribute Photo: Unsplash
3. Glory Days - A Tribute To Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band: August 31, 9pm
Having travelled across the island of Ireland, Glory Days, a tribute to Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, is coming to Newry’s premium bistro, Bellini’s, on August 31.Playing much-loved songs such as Born To Run, Philadelphia, Ghost and more, Bruce Tramps will revel in the night dedicated to one of New Jersey’s best talents.For more information, go to glistrr.com/glory-days-bruce-springsteen-the-e-street-band Photo: Unsplash.
4. Taylor Swift Tribute & End of Summer Disco: September 1, 3pm
Arguably one of the biggest stars in the music industry at the moment, Taylor Swift’s reputation will be brought to life by excellent tribute performer Naomi during this fearless event that blends a gig and a disco into one for all the lovers out there. Before you start sewing your Eras outfit, this event is currently sold out due to overwhelming demand, but there is a waiting list should any tickets come available, so there may still be hope for exchanging friendship bracelets soon.For more information, go to ticketsource.co.uk/taylor-swift-tribute-end-of-summer-disco Photo: Pexels
