4 . Taylor Swift Tribute & End of Summer Disco: September 1, 3pm

Arguably one of the biggest stars in the music industry at the moment, Taylor Swift’s reputation will be brought to life by excellent tribute performer Naomi during this fearless event that blends a gig and a disco into one for all the lovers out there. Before you start sewing your Eras outfit, this event is currently sold out due to overwhelming demand, but there is a waiting list should any tickets come available, so there may still be hope for exchanging friendship bracelets soon.For more information, go to ticketsource.co.uk/taylor-swift-tribute-end-of-summer-disco Photo: Pexels