13 tribute acts bringing the music of Michael Bublé, Bruce Springsteen, Elton John, Tina Turner and more to Co Tyrone

3 . Flash Harry: October 5

Having performed as a tribute band in honour of Freddie Mercury and Queen for the last 25 years, Flash Harry will be bringing their five piece band to Omagh on October 5. Celebrating the legacy of one of Britain’s biggest bands through tunes such as Bohemian Rhapsody, We Are The Champions, Under Pressure and more, this electric evening will leave you tapping your toes the whole way through. For more information, go to struleartscentre.co.uk/flash-harry-2024 Photo: Flash Harry on Facebook