13 tribute acts bringing the music of Michael Bublé, Bruce Springsteen, Elton John, Tina Turner and more to Co Tyrone
By Maisie Laughton
Published 30th Aug 2024, 14:13 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2024, 14:25 BST
If you want to see your favourite musician on local ground without needing to fork out a small fortune on concert tickets, a tribute act might be just perfect for you.
Taking place in the remainder of 2024 and beyond, Co Tyrone will play host to several incredible gigs, including music from almost every genre.
From local talent to globally acclaimed tribute stars, you’re guaranteed to experience the closest thing to the real deal thanks to these exceptional performers.
Here are 13 brilliant tribute acts to check out for a night of musicality in Co Tyrone:
1. Bruised Orange John Prine Tribute Band: September 7
Dubbed as Ireland’s premier John Prine Tribute, Bruised Orange is a five-piece band that will be bringing their talents to Omagh’s Strule Arts Centre on September 7. Featuring a mix of instruments from percussion to bass, you can expect a true blend of country and folk music from one of Illinois’ best exports. For more information, go to struleartscentre.co.uk/bruised-orange-john-prine-tribute-band Photo: Bruised Orange John Prine Tribute Band via Facebook
2. Springsteen – a Tribute: September 27
Springsteen fans from Omagh and the surrounding areas will be overjoyed to learn that the Boss’ legacy is being brought to the Strule Arts Centre on September 27. A six-piece band dedicated to bringing Bruce Springsteen’s authentic rock sound during their tours of Ireland and the UK, this high-energy show is not one to be missed. For more information, go to struleartscentre.co.uk/springsteen-a-tribute Photo: unsplash
3. Flash Harry: October 5
Having performed as a tribute band in honour of Freddie Mercury and Queen for the last 25 years, Flash Harry will be bringing their five piece band to Omagh on October 5. Celebrating the legacy of one of Britain’s biggest bands through tunes such as Bohemian Rhapsody, We Are The Champions, Under Pressure and more, this electric evening will leave you tapping your toes the whole way through. For more information, go to struleartscentre.co.uk/flash-harry-2024 Photo: Flash Harry on Facebook
4. The Elton John Show: October 9
The Elton John Show is a tribute act that does exactly what its name suggests, housing the Rocket Man’s chart-topping hits and flamboyant outfits in one succinct show. If you missed out on Sir Elton’s final performances in the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, his honour still lives on thanks to this brilliant display of his decades-long career. For more information, go to struleartscentre.co.uk/the-elton-john-show Photo: The Elton John Show on Facebook
