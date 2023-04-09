3 . Dunluce Castle

Overlooking the north coast outside Portrush, this collection of picture-perfect ruins dates back to the 16th and 17th centuries, when it was built by the McQuillan family. In the early 17th century, the castle even saw the growth of a small town outside its walls as it served as the seat of the Earls of Antrim. Hear tales of the ghostly banshees that roam the estate, as well as how the castle kitchen collapsed into the sea during a storm in 1639. The inspiration for C.S. Lewis to create Cair Paravel in his Narnia books, prepare to experience medieval life on the edge - literally. For more information, go to communities-ni.gov.uk/heritage-sites/dunluce-castle Photo: DiscoverNI