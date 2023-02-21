1 . The Pods at Streamvale

Nestled within the hills of outer Belfast, the pods at Streamvale Farm create the perfect balance between a city break and a countryside getaway. There are two Deluxe pods and four Premium pods to choose from, each complimented by a private hot tub, with the option of a luxury breakfast hamper, s’mores kit or BBQ pack available as an add-on. For more information, go to thepodsatstreamvale.com

Photo: The Pods at Streamvale via Facebook