Glamping has become one of the most popular ways to spend a weekend away in Northern Ireland.
All across the country there are unique and affordable locations where couples, families and friends can relax and have fun.
From Fermanagh to the Causeway Coast, there are lots of luxurious locations to enjoy a staycation in every corner of the country.
Check out these 14 suggestions if you fancy trying out glamping this year.
1. The Pods at Streamvale
Nestled within the hills of outer Belfast, the pods at Streamvale Farm create the perfect balance between a city break and a countryside getaway. There are two Deluxe pods and four Premium pods to choose from, each complimented by a private hot tub, with the option of a luxury breakfast hamper, s’mores kit or BBQ pack available as an add-on.
For more information, go to thepodsatstreamvale.com
Photo: The Pods at Streamvale via Facebook
2. Pebble Pods
Pebble Pods are set on the edge of the tranquil Strangford Lough, with every pod housing its own private hot tub and thermal sauna, as well as kayaks and paddleboards available for hire. This location also offers four celebratory packages to give guests extra special perks such as Procesco and Rose Petals.
For more information, go to pebblepods.com
Photo: Pebble Pods website
3. Loughmore Glamping Pod
The Loughmore Glamping Pod can be found in the hills of Carrickfergus, sleeping up to four adults on the beautiful site. There’s a fire pit, a resident pony for the guests to get to know and the pod is even dog friendly for anyone who doesn’t want to leave their pooch behind.
For more information, go to facebook.com/LoughmourneGlampingPod
Photo: Loughmorne Glamping Pod via Facebook
4. The Surf Shack
The Surf Shack is found on the Causeway Coast and sleeps two guests, providing a private hot tub and patio created from an upcycled shipping container outside. The tranquil space is close to locations such as the Carrick-a-rede rope bridge and the Dark Hedges, making it a great spot to stay if you’re looking to visit the local tourist attractions.
For more information, go to airbnb.co.uk/rooms
Photo: The Surf Shack via Airbnb