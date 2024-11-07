For those wanting a truly unique experience, there are some unusual gems to visit for more than just your average cocktail.
Leave your shaker at home and explore these unforgettable cocktail experiences across Northern Ireland.
Here are 14 cocktail bars and classes that promise to bring life to the party:
1. City Cocktail Circuit, Belfast
Belfast’s drink and dander City Cocktail Circuit tour of the best tipples in the city leave you expecting the unexpected as a committed team of cocktail aficionados show you their best discoveries. The tour is 3-hours long, spanning five bars and seven different cocktails, each one with their own intriguing story. If you want to join a group of like-minded cocktails lovers, the City Cocktail Circuit is for you, so book your tickets in advance to avoid disappointment. For more information, go to tasteandtour.co.uk/book-tour/city-cocktail-circuit Photo: Taste and Tour website
2. The Cocktail Bar at The Merchant, Belfast
The setting of The Cocktail Bar at Belfast’s Merchant hotel is an experience which delights all the senses, serving a selection of impeccable and exceptional cocktails. This room itself is beautiful with many wonderful original architectural features like the charming antique Baccarat chandeliers and their timeless cocktails mirror the classic elegance of the bar which includes a stunning antique fireplace to complement the design. Their own in-house creations are incredibly popular cocktail choices and they have now earned the coveted 2 PINs status for ‘Outstanding’ cocktail bar, one of only 18 in the world. For more information, go to themerchanthotel.com/cocktail-bar Photo: The Merchant Hotel website
3. Liquor XXX
Get ready to release your inner Latin vibes at a spectacular cocktail bar that has made it onto this list due to their inventive cocktail creations. Notably, one of the most awarded cocktail bars in Ulster, Liquor XXX invites you to come and see what makes them so unique, making it perfect for date night, fun with friends or private parties. Their cocktails are made using either tequila, mezcal, pisco, cachaça and rum, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere, a venue with a true Latin Spirit. For more information, go to liquorxxxbelfast.com Photo: Liquor Belfast Facebook
4. The Spirit Circle, Belfast
The Spirit Circle, presents two new cocktail experiences in the heart of the city centre of Belfast, taking you on a journey across four floors of the prestigious National Bank Building. Select from thrilling sensory experiments and incredible cocktails or choose to sit back and sip as you're swept away in the story of Belfast through six mouthwatering chapters, all served by the storytellers themselves. Get ready for the extraordinary by booking your experience to uncover Belfast’s best cocktail experiences, all in one place. For more information, go to thespiritcircle.co.uk Photo: The Spirit Circle website