2 . The Cocktail Bar at The Merchant, Belfast

The setting of The Cocktail Bar at Belfast’s Merchant hotel is an experience which delights all the senses, serving a selection of impeccable and exceptional cocktails. This room itself is beautiful with many wonderful original architectural features like the charming antique Baccarat chandeliers and their timeless cocktails mirror the classic elegance of the bar which includes a stunning antique fireplace to complement the design. Their own in-house creations are incredibly popular cocktail choices and they have now earned the coveted 2 PINs status for ‘Outstanding’ cocktail bar, one of only 18 in the world. For more information, go to themerchanthotel.com/cocktail-bar Photo: The Merchant Hotel website