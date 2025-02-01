14 unique drinks experiences you should try across Northern Ireland this year

Whether you’re a whiskey enthusiast, a craft beer or cider connoisseur, or someone who enjoys experimenting with cocktails, these curated experiences offer a perfect blend of taste, culture, and fun.
From mastering the art of mixology to indulging in luxury gin and wine tastings, there’s a drinks experience suited to every palate. Explore the best of Northern Ireland’s vibrant drinks scene with this list of 12 must-try experiences guaranteed to inspire.
1. Taste and Tour, various locations across Belfast
Taste and Tour offers award-winning experiences that dive deep into Belfast’s thriving food and drink culture. The Signature Belfast Food Tour showcases the best local bites, while the Whiskey Walk pairs fine drams with fascinating tales of distilling heritage. There’s also a gin jaunt and a cocktail tour for those looking to mix things up. Each tour is led by passionate guides who make the experience both informative and fun. For more information, visit https://tasteandtour.co.uk/ Photo: Taste and Tour website
2. Revolución de Cuba cocktail making class, 25-39 Arthur Street, Belfast
Learn the secrets behind crafting the perfect mojito or daiquiri at Revolución de Cuba’s cocktail-making class. Participants are guided by expert mixologists, who share pro tips while you create three of your own cocktails. The vibrant Cuban-themed venue adds to the lively atmosphere, making this a fantastic choice for team outings, hen parties, or just a unique night out with friends. For more information, go to their website, https://www.revoluciondecuba.com/cocktail-masterclass/ Photo: Revolución de Cuba website
3. Ulster Whiskey, 21 Mark Street, Glenarm, Co Antrim.
Ulster Whiskey tours celebrate the region’s deep ties to whiskey-making, showcasing the best distilleries and hidden gems. Learn about the heritage of Irish whiskey from Marty McAuley, a Blue badge guide and whiskey influencer. Ulster Whiskey Tours are tailored to your interests, whether you're a novice or an aficionado. For more information, https://www.shapedbyseaandstone.com/things-to-do/ulster-whiskey-p739321 Photo: Discover NI
4. Sensorium at The Spirit Circle, 62 High Street, Belfast.
Sensorium is far from your average cocktail experience. This immersive event combines elements of storytelling, sensory stimulation, and the art of mixology to create a unique journey through flavours and aromas. The Spirit Circle’s expert mixologists craft drinks that are perfectly paired with the theatrical presentation, ensuring every sip is memorable. For more information, visit https://visitbelfast.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873639261/events/129577421 Photo: The Spirit Circle website
