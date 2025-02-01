14 unique drinks experiences you should try across Northern Ireland this year

1 . Taste and Tour, various locations across Belfast

Taste and Tour offers award-winning experiences that dive deep into Belfast’s thriving food and drink culture. The Signature Belfast Food Tour showcases the best local bites, while the Whiskey Walk pairs fine drams with fascinating tales of distilling heritage. There’s also a gin jaunt and a cocktail tour for those looking to mix things up. Each tour is led by passionate guides who make the experience both informative and fun. For more information, visit https://tasteandtour.co.uk/ Photo: Taste and Tour website