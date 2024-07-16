15 accessible family days out in Northern Ireland as reviewed by new Rough Guide

The Motability Scheme's Rough Guide to Accessible Britain returns for its 10th edition offering more than 200 ideas for accessible days out – and a variety of great spots in Northern Ireland are included.
The free guide, ideal for disabled people and their friends, families or carers, provides inspiration for unforgettable summer adventures. For over a decade, this series has been an invaluable resource for planning accessible outings, particularly for those with disabled children or family members with additional needs.
Taking the guesswork out of travel, the Rough Guide to Accessible Britain is designed to help users to easily find destinations based on their interests, location, and accessibility needs. Every review has been written by an expert who has lived experience of disabilities and travelling with additional access needs. Readers will not only find detailed information on the physical accessible facilities such as parking but also services such as dedicated tours for neurodivergent individuals, British Sign Language (BSL) interpreters, relevant discounts for visitors and carers, sensory rooms, and much more.
A free copy of the Rough Guide to Accessible Britain can be accessed at motability.co.uk/accessibleguide
Here are some of the reviewed venues in Northern Ireland that are leading the way in inclusive experiences.
1. Portstewart Strand, County Derry / Londonderry
Embrace the freedom of driving directly onto the golden sands of Portstewart Strand, a tradition upheld by the National Trust. This Blue Flag beach, with its accessible parking and hard-packed sand, welcomes everyone to enjoy its beauty. While dune paths are unsuitable for wheelchairs, a wheelchair-accessible bird hide is a short drive away, offering a closer look at the area's abundant wildlife. Photo: Dillon Osborne /Tourism Northern Ireland
2. Carnfunnock Country Park, County Antrim
Discover family fun and natural beauty at Carnfunnock Country Park, a former estate thoughtfully redesigned for everyone. Wander through the fragrant walled garden and test your navigation skills in the maze. The Biodiversity Trail, with its gentle slopes and stunning views of Carnfunnock Bay, is perfect for a leisurely stroll. The park offers dedicated Blue Badge parking, walkways connecting all the main areas, and a Changing Places facility. Photo: Courtesy of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council/@SyncImaging
3. Giant’s Causeway, County Antrim
Witness the natural wonder of Northern Ireland's only UNESCO World Heritage Site. Made up of a collection of 40,000 interlinked basalt columns running for three miles along the northeastern Irish coast between Benbane and Causeway heads, the site is the result of a subterranean explosion some sixty million years ago. The Giant's Causeway Visitor Centre, seamlessly integrated into the landscape, offers accessible exhibits and a topographic model for visually impaired visitors. Inside, wide aisles and throughways make access a breeze; steps are hazard-marked and handrailed, and ramps to the upper levels are easy to navigate and not too steep. While navigating the trail could be unsuitable for wheelchair users, the spectacular views are accessible via the mostly paved Blue Trail, with seating areas along the way. Photo: unsplash
4. Seamus Heaney HomePlace, County Derry / Londonderry
Delve into the life and works of celebrated poet Seamus Heaney at his HomePlace, a modern centre designed with visitor comfort in mind. Explore the engaging exhibition, equipped with individual listening devices, at your own pace. Afterwards, find a moment of quiet reflection in the tranquillity of the sensory garden, a peaceful oasis designed to inspire. The centre champions an inclusive atmosphere with well-trained staff, quiet rooms, and adaptive services for visitors with autism-spectrum disorders. Photo: Rob Durston / Tourism NI