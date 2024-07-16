15 accessible family days out in Northern Ireland as reviewed by new Rough Guide

3 . Giant’s Causeway, County Antrim

Witness the natural wonder of Northern Ireland's only UNESCO World Heritage Site. Made up of a collection of 40,000 interlinked basalt columns running for three miles along the northeastern Irish coast between Benbane and Causeway heads, the site is the result of a subterranean explosion some sixty million years ago. The Giant's Causeway Visitor Centre, seamlessly integrated into the landscape, offers accessible exhibits and a topographic model for visually impaired visitors. Inside, wide aisles and throughways make access a breeze; steps are hazard-marked and handrailed, and ramps to the upper levels are easy to navigate and not too steep. While navigating the trail could be unsuitable for wheelchair users, the spectacular views are accessible via the mostly paved Blue Trail, with seating areas along the way. Photo: unsplash