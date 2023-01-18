Tyrone is home to many fabulous independent shops and stores that each have their own stamp on the community.
Ranging from clothes and accessories to flowers and music stores, there are plenty of varied stores to visit for the best stock selection in the county.
These are some of the best independent stores to visit in Tyrone to browse the selection they each have on offer
1. Uptown Bibi 25C Market Street, Omagh
Uptown Bibi is a women’s clothes shop based in Omagh with a large online presence, shipping their vast variety of stock worldwide.
With everything from big-name brands to independent labels, there are plenty of stunning outfit choices available.
For more information, go to uptownbibi.com
Photo: Uptown Bibi - facebook
2. Whites of Omagh 3-7 Bridge Street, Omagh
Whites of Omagh is an independent business supporting other independent sellers, offering products like cookware, toys and DIY items.
A great spot to find gifts for any age, there are all sorts of products to browse and buy in their central Omagh store.
For more information, go to facebook.com/WhitesofOmagh
Photo: Whites of Omagh - facebook
3. Cliento, The Pavilion Retail Park, Strabane
Specialising in designer clothes, Cliento provides luxury clothing to any customer, from children to adults.
With high-end names such as Tommy Hilfiger, Guess and Calvin Klein, you’re sure to find a stunning piece to wear within their collection.
For more information, go to cilentodesignerwear.com
Photo: Cliento - facebook
4. Active, 2 17 Market Street, Omagh
Active 2 offers everything you need to get started with or continue a sport, including clothing, equipment and accessories.
Stocking different branded and independent items, there is something to settle every sport-related need you could have.
For more information, go to facebook.com/Active2omagh
Photo: Active 2 - facebook