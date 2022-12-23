15 new activities and hobbies to try in Northern Ireland in 2023

4. Water sports

Water sports include any sporting activities conducted on a body of water, from paddle boarding and surfing to canoeing and kayaking. In the heart of the Mournes is the Life Adventure Centre, which offers a range of water activities suitable for all ages and abilities, including family kayaking experiences on Castlewellan Lake and a stand-up paddle boarding session. Alternatively, the Aquaholics Dive Centre and Sea Safari in Portstewart offer a ‘Try a Drive’ session in the sea that is perfect for complete beginners hoping to get involved and learn more about the hobby, with several other locations also available across the country where you can enjoy undertaking independent activities by yourself or with friends. For more information, visit visitcausewaycoastandglens.com/water-activities/watersports

Photo: Pexels