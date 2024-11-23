15 places to have festive fun with the whole family in Northern Ireland this Christmas

From grottos to pay a visit to Santa to breathtaking winter gardens, there is something for family members of all ages to delight in.
Have a look at these upcoming 15 great places and events across Northern Island to get the family feeling Christmassy this festive season:
1. The Northern Light at Slieve Donard, Newcastle: December 12-19
This immersive family event is an amazing new experience to have some festive fun with both the little kiddies and the bigger tweenagers and create some amazing memories at the Slieve Donard. Check in at The Percy French, where you can choose a wide array of options from hopping aboard the Christmas train to arrive in style or wandering the luscious festive grounds before heading through four themed rooms, from a freezing ice cave to the source of the Northern lights, concluding with a festive market with sweet treats and crafts await you. For more information, go to marineandlawn.com/slievedonard/the-northern-light-at-slieve-donard/ Photo: marineandlawn.com
2. Belfast Christmas Market: November 16 to December 22
Northern Ireland’s number one Christmas attraction is arguably the most festive fun with the family. The market spans five weeks, giving you and the family plenty of time to explore all the amazing things the Christmas market has to offer. With an array of stalls ranging from handcrafted goods, artisanal creations and exotic food and drinks, there is an endless amount of festive memories for the family to make, with storytelling and live performances to bring Dickens back to life and indulgent Italian chocolates. For more information, go to visitbelfast.com/event/belfast-christmas-market Photo: DiscoverNI
3. Enchanted Winter Garden, Anttim: November 29 to December 21
Antrim Castle Gardens is set to come alive this festive season with their Enchanted Winter Garden experience, complete with lights, attractions and local food and drinks, providing fun for the whole family. Lasting for three weeks, there is plenty of time to book this amazing experience that the whole family can enjoy, including the Giant Wheel for older kids and the Wonderland Wood where younger children can find fairies. Sensory days are also available on the 4 and 11 December, for children and adults who have additional needs, reducing the stimulation through less harsh lighting, sounds and fewer attendees at any one point. For more information, go to enchantedwintergarden.com Photo: enchantedchristmasmarket.com
4. Mission Santa, Armagh: November 23 to December 23
Mission Santa is back at Armagh Planetarium with its popular immersive Christmas experience inside of the planetarium's dome theatre to do exactly as the name suggests: help save Santa. This festive theatrical performance lasts for a whole month with BSL and relaxed sessions, so that all can enjoy the adventure to save Mr Claus within the dome’s mission control. As well as a personal visit with the main man himself afterwards, tickets include a lovely printed photograph of the whole family and a present for every child. For more information, go to armagh.space Photo: DiscoverNI
