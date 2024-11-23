15 places to have festive fun with the whole family in Northern Ireland this Christmas

3 . Enchanted Winter Garden, Anttim: November 29 to December 21

Antrim Castle Gardens is set to come alive this festive season with their Enchanted Winter Garden experience, complete with lights, attractions and local food and drinks, providing fun for the whole family. Lasting for three weeks, there is plenty of time to book this amazing experience that the whole family can enjoy, including the Giant Wheel for older kids and the Wonderland Wood where younger children can find fairies. Sensory days are also available on the 4 and 11 December, for children and adults who have additional needs, reducing the stimulation through less harsh lighting, sounds and fewer attendees at any one point. For more information, go to enchantedwintergarden.com Photo: enchantedchristmasmarket.com