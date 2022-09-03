16 events to enjoy in Ards and North Down in September

3. 400th Anniversary of Kirkistown Castle

September 10, 12pm This family fun day celebrates 400 years of Kirkistown Castle, including a mix of activities, tours, living history and more. Despite the date of the castle being questionable, with some debating whether the main tower dates back to the 15th Century, there is still lots to celebrate on the day. Entry is free and more information can be found on visitardsandnorthdown.com/kirkistown-castle

Photo: contributed