16 events to enjoy in Ards and North Down in September

Whether you’re hoping to try something new or are looking for some comedy, music or arts and crafts, there’s plenty happening around the area.
Despite it being the back to school month there’s no reason to stay home as September is packed full of creative workshops, entertainment events and adventure outings.
1. Hit The Road - Let The Tour beGin
Every Saturday, 12.30pm. Mix history with alcohol as you uncover Bangor’s heritage through local gins in four of the city’s best-loved pubs. With stories of the seaside resort’s rich heritage and development as an Ulster Scots town, there’s a lot to learn and a lot to drink. Tickets are £40 and can be booked on ticketsource.co.uk/hit-the-road
2. Taste Autumn Local Markets
September 10-24 This two-week event sees a handful of artisan markets, offering the best food and local produce found on the Ards peninsula. The programme includes several different markets to attend, including the Tide and Turf Food Festival on September 24. Markets vary from free to paid entry and the full programme can be found on visitardsandnorthdown.com/taste-autumn-local-markets
3. 400th Anniversary of Kirkistown Castle
September 10, 12pm This family fun day celebrates 400 years of Kirkistown Castle, including a mix of activities, tours, living history and more. Despite the date of the castle being questionable, with some debating whether the main tower dates back to the 15th Century, there is still lots to celebrate on the day. Entry is free and more information can be found on visitardsandnorthdown.com/kirkistown-castle
4. Hit The Road - Taste Portaferry
September 10, 12.30pm Journey throughout the historic town of Portaferry as you stop off at seven eateries along the way. Led by your guide, listen to the immersive tales whilst simultaneously pleasing your tastebuds. Tickets are £40 and can be booked on ticketsource.co.uk/hit-the-road
