2 . Seedhead Arts Street Art Walking Tour

It’s no secret that Belfast has some amazing street art scattered throughout the city, covering most of the walls and buildings in a delightfully colourful display, but you can now uncover the history behind each artwork with the Seedhead Arts Street Art Walking Tour. Created and led by local artists, this two-hour guided tour fully encapsulates you in the wonder of the art form whilst explaining the city’s deep history and its portrayal through street art. For more information, go to seedheadarts.com/street-art/walking-tour Photo: DiscoverNI