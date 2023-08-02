Register
Joining a guided tour is a great way to find out more about Northern Ireland.

17 great tours to enjoy across Northern Ireland including the Titanic, St Patrick's Way Camino Walk and Hillsborough Castle

From delicious experiences to cultural walks, there are plenty of tours you can take throughout Northern Ireland that are sure to broaden your horizons.
By Maisie Laughton
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 12:29 BST

Whether you’re looking to improve your knowledge in a certain field of interest or simply want to try a new activity this summer, a tour is a great way to spend your day.

From explorations of the stunning Tyrone countryside to uncovering the hidden gems within Belfast city centre, there’s lots of information to soak in on these tantalising tours.

Here are some of the best tours you can take across Northern Ireland.

1. Belfast Food Tour

The Belfast Food Tour has won several awards for its fun-filled exploration of the top food and drink venues in the capital. The four hour long excursion begins in St George’s Market before moving through the array of local products dotted around the city, leaving you filled to the brim and bursting with enthusiasm. For more information, go to tasteandtour.co.uk/belfast-food-tour Photo: Visit Belfast

2. Seedhead Arts Street Art Walking Tour

It’s no secret that Belfast has some amazing street art scattered throughout the city, covering most of the walls and buildings in a delightfully colourful display, but you can now uncover the history behind each artwork with the Seedhead Arts Street Art Walking Tour. Created and led by local artists, this two-hour guided tour fully encapsulates you in the wonder of the art form whilst explaining the city’s deep history and its portrayal through street art. For more information, go to seedheadarts.com/street-art/walking-tour Photo: DiscoverNI

3. The Emigrant’s Walk Experience

The Emigrant’s Walk Experience is a unique tour that transports you back to the 19th Century and into the shoes of famine-struck individuals. Covering the Carntogher landscape in Mid Ulster, hear tales from the people of the 1800s who were in an unfortunate situation, walking away with sympathy and your own engraved stone to memorialise the tour. For more information, go to theemigrantswalk.com Photo: DiscoverNI

4. Best of the Bann

The Best Of The Bann tour spans Northern Ireland’s longest river onboard the magnificent M. V. Kingfisher, a product of the Harland and Wolff shipyard. Starting and ending at The Cutts, Coleraine, this two hour tour will entertain, inform and even tickle your tastebuds with the homemade cakes available as you hear the descriptive commentary. For more information, go to whiterivercharters.com/best-of-the-bann Photo: DiscoverNI

