17 Northern Ireland New Year's Eve hotel packages to welcome 2025 in style

Whether you’ve had a prosperous 2024 or will be overjoyed to see the end of it, the New Year period is a time to embrace change and the promise of 2025.
Soak in the joyous atmosphere of New Year’s Eve with a beautiful and vibrant showcase of hospitality luxury in all corners of the country.
Take a look through these 17 hotel packages in Northern Ireland to celebrate the end of 2024 and start of 2025:
1. NYE B&B Gold Package - Armagh City Hotel
Level up to gold with this NYE B&B package at Armagh City Hotel on December 31 with a super comfy room, three-course meal in the Friary Restaurant and evening entertainment. With a complimentary late noon checkout, guests can relax after devouring a full Irish breakfast without the need to rush or pack up belongings away with a bursting stomach. For more information, go to armaghcityhotel.com/new-years-eve Photo: Armagh City Hotel website
2. New Year's Eve Dinner, Bed & Breakfast and Spa - Galgorm Resort, Ballymena
A luxurious option for New Year's Eve is on offer at Ballymena's Galgorm Resort where holidaymakers can avail of a delicious four-course dinner, overnight stay, entertainment, access to the in-house spa and more. Providing guests with the option of eating in either Gilles Grill or Fratelli Ristorante, your tastebuds will be delighted with their final munch of the year and you can kick off 2025 with a delectable breakfast on January 1st morning too. For more information, go to galgorm.com/new-years-eve-dinner-bed-and-breakfast.html?srsltid=AfmBOoooOwZjXWi0rLeOXiFenjU58fxQo9hl2xLyw6Rz8h9fcsJaYp5r Photo: Galgorm website
3. New Year’s Eve Gala Ball - Europa Hotel, Belfast
If you want to live life to the fullest and be super glitzy this New Year’s Eve, the Europa’s Gala Ball should be your number one spot, featuring a sparkling dress code and exquisitely decorated space inside the ballroom. Enjoy everything from drinks, canapes and a full dinner to the midnight piper and live music before resting your head on the plush bed in your room for a peaceful first sleep. For more information, go to europahotelbelfast.com/christmas/new-years-eve Photo: Europa Hotel Belfast website
4. New Year’s Eve Meal - Everglades, Derry / Londonderry
Another Hastings Hotels spectacular, the Everglades in Derry / Londonderry is welcoming locals and tourists alike to celebrate the New Year with a tasty dinner at the Grill. Boasting a five-course evening meal to be consumed amongst the backdrop of live music, you won’t be leaving 2024 with an empty stomach. For more information, go to evergladeshotelderry.com/christmas/new-years-eve Photo: Everglades Hotel website
