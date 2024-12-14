17 Northern Ireland New Year's Eve hotel packages to welcome 2025 in style

2 . New Year's Eve Dinner, Bed & Breakfast and Spa - Galgorm Resort, Ballymena

A luxurious option for New Year's Eve is on offer at Ballymena's Galgorm Resort where holidaymakers can avail of a delicious four-course dinner, overnight stay, entertainment, access to the in-house spa and more. Providing guests with the option of eating in either Gilles Grill or Fratelli Ristorante, your tastebuds will be delighted with their final munch of the year and you can kick off 2025 with a delectable breakfast on January 1st morning too. For more information, go to galgorm.com/new-years-eve-dinner-bed-and-breakfast.html?srsltid=AfmBOoooOwZjXWi0rLeOXiFenjU58fxQo9hl2xLyw6Rz8h9fcsJaYp5r Photo: Galgorm website