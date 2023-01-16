From the acerbic wit of Frankie Boyle and the hilarity of Leesa Harker’s Maggie Muff musing on new motherhood to the all-singing sass and pizzazz of Sister Act, 2023 is shaping up nicely for entertainment across Belfast.
There are so many shows to choose from in Belfast throughout 2023 that entertainment seekers will be simply spoiled for choice.
Notable highlights to look out for also include the surrealistic wit of Harry Hill doing stand-up at the Ulster Hall, the Lyric Theatre’s presentation of the timeless Shakespearean tale of star-crossed lovers and playwright Conor McPherson’s drama based on the timeless lyrics of the one and only Bob Dylan in Girl From The North Country.
Check out our suggestions to a great night out.
1. Sister Act - Grand Opera House, January 17-28
Don’t miss this eagerly anticipated brand new production of the Broadway and UK smash hit musical Sister Act, direct from London. All your prayers have been answered with a stunning cast, including TV and West End legend Lesley Joseph, West End sensation and Hairspray favourite Lizzie Bea and Emmerdale and Waitress star Sandra Marvin as Deloris, everyone’s favourite nun on the run. Disco diva Deloris’ life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder. Placed under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she shouldn’t be found – a convent. Encouraged to help the struggling choir, she helps her fellow sisters find their true voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own. Featuring original music by Tony® and 8-time Oscar® award-winner Alan Menken (Disney’s Aladdin, Enchanted) and songs inspired by Motown, soul and disco, this heavenly musical is joyous and uplifting in equal measures.
For tickets go to goh.co.uk/whats-on/sister-act
Photo: Grand Opera House website
2. Maggie Yer Ma! - MAC, January 25 - February 12
Life doesn’t stop when you drop a sprog, whaaa? Loveable rogue Maggie Muff is back with a bang in this highly anticipated sequel to Leesa Harker’s smash hit trilogy. With Billy in jail for the biggest feg run heist in history and Maggie’s ma dropping a bombshell that will curl your toes, Maggie finds herself a single Ma. Big Sally-Ann is no help sure she’s become a Buddhist and is ringing bells and chanting all over the show.
Life sure has changed for Maggie, but can she get back til herself? Til the way she was? Come see Maggie Muff in her last ever outing in a theatre show. From best-selling author and playwright Leesa Harker, directed by Andrea Montgomery, starring critically acclaimed Caroline Curran. (In other words, you’re guaranteed a geg!) For tickets go to themaclive.com/event/maggie-yer-ma
Photo: The Mac Belfast website
3. Harry Hill, Pedigree Fun - Ulster Hall, January 28
Hilarious comedian, presenter and writer, Harry Hill is bringing his new show, Pedigree Fun, to Northern Ireland for a night at the Ulster Hall. Agile as a tapir! Cunning as an ant! The self-styled supervarmint returns. Harry is back with brand-new amazing jokes in an all-singing, all-dancing one-man spectacular. Audiences will meet Harry’s new baby elephant, Sarah, and Ian, The Information Worm. Harry will also be joined by Stouffer the Cat (his famous sidekick) who commented “what can I tell you? When Harry calls you say yes – end of!” For tickets go to waterfront.co.uk/what-s-on/harry-hill-pedigree-fun/.t
Photo: Ulster Hall website
4. Anton & Giovanni – Him & Me - Waterfront Hall, July 22
Strictly Come Dancing Judge Anton Du Beke and 2021 champion Giovanni Pernice, join forces for their spectacular tour which arrives at Belfast’s Waterfront on July 22. Brace yourselves for the best night out when two of the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing’s best loved professional dancers team up for an unforgettable tour – showcasing their unrivalled rapport. They are bringing audiences a collaboration of dance, song and light-hearted fun. Joined by a world class cast of dancers and singers, Anton and Giovanni are coming together to put on the show to end all shows - the ultimate entertaining night out.
For tickets go to waterfront.co.uk/what-s-on/anton-giovanni-him-me
Photo: Waterfront Hall website