The Europa Hotel is renowned for its magnificent events and stellar reputation, organising an annual Gala Ball every New Year’s Eve to help see in the next year in their stylish surroundings. From Champagne to canapés, the night will be celebrated with a delicious dinner, live music and a piper at midnight, with overnight stays on offer so that you can wake up and continue the enjoyment at breakfast. For more information, go to europahotelbelfast.com/christmas/new-years-eve

Photo: Europa Hotel