Picnics make for a great day out and they’re even better when you have a picturesque backdrop.
Whether you want to watch birds, see the sunrise or set or just enjoy the view whilst you munch on some picnic classics, there are lots of great locations where you can sit and eat your homemade treats.
Pack your sausage rolls, pork pies, sandwiches, scotch eggs, fruit salads and head to a spot of local beauty to enjoy them.
Northern Ireland has a huge variety of beautiful locations to enjoy a picnic. From harbours, to nature centres, to beaches and forests, there is something for every picnic lover.
Check out our list of some of the top picnic spots in Northern Ireland.
1. Botanic Gardens, Belfast
Botanic Gardens is an iconic Belfast spot that was first established in 1828 and has been enjoyed as a public park since 1895. Situated near Queen’s University Belfast, it’s a popular meet up spot for residents, tourists and students. Enjoy a picnic in one of the most important parts of Belfast’s Victorian Heritage, with extensive rose gardens, surrounded by rare Oak Trees planted back in the 1880’s and picnic areas available on site. For more information, go to discovernorthernireland.com/belfast-botanic-gardens Photo: DiscoverNI
2. Carrick-a-Rede
Carrick-a-Rede is one of Northern Ireland’s most loved attractions with people visiting all year round. Owned and managed by the National Trust, the rope bridge is surrounded by the Atlantic Ocean, suspended by approximately 100 feet above sea level, and was erected by salmon fishermen 350 years ago. Enjoy a picnic in their designated area, giving you an up-close experience with the wildlife living around Carrick-a-Rede.
For more information, go to nationaltrust.org.uk/carrick-a-rede Photo: DiscoverNI
3. Whiterocks Beach
Located just outside Portrush, Whiterocks Beach is a magnet for water sports enthusiasts, with its clean water, amazing views and private location. Enjoy a picnic in the picnic areas available on site or sit on the beach and watch the surfers with surrounding limestone cliffs stretching from Curran Strand to Dunluce Castle. A half-hour walk across the beach can take you to East Strand, another beach famous for its natural beauty. For more information go to discovernorthernireland.com/whiterocks-beach Photo: DiscoverNI
4. Gosford Forest Park, Markethill, Co Armagh
An adventure paradise for all of the family, Gosford Forest Park has it all, from play parks, family mountain biking, horse and walking trails and a pump track, along with 240 hectares of diverse woodland and open parkland. Enjoy a picnic after undertaking some activities at the barbecue spaces and picnic tables available on site surrounded by atmospheric woodland. The park is open every day of the year with opening times varying on the month, with opening times typically from 8am to 6-7pm and 9pm during the summer months. For more information, go to discovernorthernireland.com/gosford-forest-park Photo: DiscoverNI