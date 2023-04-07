4 . Gosford Forest Park, Markethill, Co Armagh

An adventure paradise for all of the family, Gosford Forest Park has it all, from play parks, family mountain biking, horse and walking trails and a pump track, along with 240 hectares of diverse woodland and open parkland. Enjoy a picnic after undertaking some activities at the barbecue spaces and picnic tables available on site surrounded by atmospheric woodland. The park is open every day of the year with opening times varying on the month, with opening times typically from 8am to 6-7pm and 9pm during the summer months. For more information, go to discovernorthernireland.com/gosford-forest-park Photo: DiscoverNI