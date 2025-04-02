Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ballymoney will come alive with carnival fun this month as the annual Spring Fair brings two days of free family-friendly activities to the town.

Organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, with support from Ballymoney Chamber of Commerce and FUSE FM, the 2025 fair will be held on Friday and Saturday, April 11 and 12.

This year will be the biggest fair to date, come along for an afternoon of music, craic and some of your favourite tunes from Fuse FM between 11-4pm each day.

Ireland’s answer to Garth Brooks, Jason Hughes will be entertaining the crowds with special guests, live on Friday 11 from 12.30pm to 3.30pm in Castlecroft Square.

Saturday 12 brings some local talent in the form of country music singer Sarah Carson and the fabulous Cherith McCook who will both entertain the crowds with their incredible voices!

Join the fabulous Kelly Neill Dance Company for Maypole dance performances at 12pm and 2.30pm on Saturday.

The Visitor Information Centre will also host a taste sampling session of local award-winning artisan products from 12 - 4pm over both days.

On Saturday, the town centre will be closed to traffic and have an even bigger choice of activities this year due to the completion of the environmental improvement scheme in High Street, with a carousel, tag bunker and hook-a-duck game. Main Street will also be closed allowing for more carnival games and, of course, Ballymoney Country market stalls.

A Quiet Time Session will run from 11am - 12 noon on Saturday, providing an opportunity for individuals with additional needs to enjoy some of the activities on offer. Activities and entertainment commence from 12 noon across the town.

Ravara Obedience and Agility Club will be putting their clever dog through their paces with an obstacle course.

The carnival parade will commence at 3.30pm on Saturday and will see a Spring-themed spectacle of floats, children, music and colour. The parade will set off from the Town Hall, travel along both High Street and Main Street and then back up to the town hall.

Between The Ballymoney Country Market stalls, a wealth of independent boutiques and businesses in the town who will have special Spring Fair offers running, there will be plenty on offer for shoppers!