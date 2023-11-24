Northern Ireland has a rich culture of folk and traditional music with influences from Ireland, Scotland and as far away as the Appalachian mountains.

From sessions in pubs across the country to educational workshops and tourism experiences there are many ways to get your fill of the music that makes Northern Ireland so special.

Here is our pick of 21 of the best places to experience Northern Ireland's folk music scene:

Iconic venues

A soul-stirring session in The Duke of York, Belfast. Picture: Visit Belfast

1. The Sunflower Public House, Belfast

The Sunflower Public House stands as a beacon of authenticity in the heart of the Cathedral Quarter. The bar runs a range of traditional sessions by local musicians, a draw for those seeking the genuine sound of traditional Irish music.

Find out more at sunflowerbelfast.com

2. Maddens Bar, Belfast

The Armagh Pipers Club. Picture: Armagh Pipers Facebook

Step back in time when you walk through the doors of Maddens where every night, the air comes alive with the sound of musicians who have come together from all across the city. It’s a haven for those who want to play, jam or just chill out and enjoy the sounds.

Find out more at facebook.com/Maddensbarbelfast

3. The Duke of York, Belfast

Tucked away in the picturesque Commercial Court alleyway in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter, the Duke of York not only pours a fine pint but also serves as a sanctuary for soul-stirring folk sessions. Its walls, adorned with memorabilia, reverberate with the passion of Northern Ireland's musical roots.

Belfast Music Walking Tour. Picture: Rob Durston / TourismNI

Find out more at dukeofyorkbelfast.com

4. The American Bar, Belfast

With a nod to the past and an embrace of the present, The American Bar is a hive of cultural fusion. This place hosts an eclectic mix of folk music nights, resonating with the diversity of modern Belfast.

Find out more at americanbarbelfast.com

5. Maghera Inn, Castlewellan

The heart of Castlewellan beats strongest in the Maghera Inn, where tradition thrives and music flows as freely as the drinks. This place is renowned for its commitment to preserving and celebrating live folk music.

Find out more at themagherainn.com

6. Mackens Bar, Newcastle

Perched by the sea, Mackens Bar blends the soothing sound of waves with the rhythmic beats of traditional folk music. It's a coastal retreat providing a unique soundtrack to an evening in Newcastle.

Find out more at facebook.com/mackensnewcastle

7. The Garrick Bar, Belfast

One of Belfast's oldest pubs, The Garrick, offers an array of local beers and an even richer array of folk music. Renowned for its ‘session culture’, it is a hotspot for those chasing the authentic vibe of the city's music scene.

Find out more at thegarrickbar.com

Music festivals

8. Fleadh Cheoil

A roving festival that celebrates the essence of Irish music. Towns across Northern Ireland come to life with a tapestry of local talent. Festival dates and locations can be tracked at Find out more at fleadhcheoil.ie

9. Belfast Nashville Songwriters Festival

The heart of folk and country, this festival pays homage to the art of songwriting supporting homegrown talent while welcoming the best of the best to their festival each year.

Find out more at belfastnashville.com

10. Omagh Bluegrass Festival

Nestled in the heart of County Tyrone, the Omagh Bluegrass Festival strums up a storm each year, drawing aficionados from across the globe. This festival is a must-visit for its family-friendly atmosphere and a stellar lineup of local and international talent.

Find out more at ulsteramericanfolkpark.com

11. Open House Festival, Bangor

This month-long celebration offers a remarkable array of musical genres, including folk, within the coastal charm of Bangor. The Open House Festival is synonymous with quality and diversity, providing a platform for both established artists and emerging talent.

Find out more at openhousefestival.com

12. Cathedral Quarter Arts Festival, Belfast

As one of Belfast's premier arts events, this festival includes a vibrant folk and traditional component. Spread across various venues in the city’s cultural heart, it’s a rich tapestry of musical delights.

Find out more at cqaf.com

Music education and workshops

13. The Armagh Pipers Club

The Armagh Pipers Club is an independent traditional music teaching organisation based in Armagh City. It provides classes at various levels for eight instruments and singing. It runs an annual international festival of pipe-based music.

Find out more at armaghpipers.com

14. Belfast Trad

Belfast Trad is a cross-community arts charity at the heart of traditional music, song and dance in South Belfast. From the Bodhrán to the Uilleann Pipes, they offer weekly classes on a wide range of instruments, catering from the complete beginner to the advanced player.

Find out more at belfasttrad.com

15. Glengormley School Of Trad

This institution provides a comprehensive curriculum in traditional Irish music. Catering to a range of abilities, it’s a place where the music of yesteryear meets the eager students of today.

Find out more at glengormleytrad.org

16. The Belfast School of Folk

Dedicated to the preservation and teaching of folk music, the Belfast School of Folk offers a plethora of classes ranging from beginner to advanced levels. Whether it’s the tin whistle, the Irish bouzouki, or the mandolin.

Find out more at belfastschooloffolk.com

17. Derry Traditional Music School

With a reputation for excellence in instruction, the Derry Traditional Music School is an essential stop for anyone keen to delve into the world of folk music. They boast a team of experienced tutors and a warm community.

Find out more at derrytradmusicschool.com

18. The Ulster Scots Community Network (USCN)

This organisation works to promote Ulster Scots culture, heritage, and language, and they often run music programmes and workshops. They can be a resource for finding educational opportunities in Ulster Scots music.

Find out more at ulsterscotsagency.com

19. The Ulster-Scots Music Programme at the University of Ulster

The University of Ulster has been known to offer courses and events that focus on the Ulster-Scots musical heritage, often led by accomplished musicians and scholars.

Find out more at ulster.ac.uk

Experiences

20. Traditional Music Trails

These guided tours take visitors through pubs and venues known for their live traditional music sessions. An example would be the Belfast Traditional Music Trail, where participants can enjoy performances by professional musicians and even try their hand at playing some instruments.

Find out more at visitbelfast.com

21. Belfast Music Exhibition and Tour

Take a journey through the city's heart and soul where this immersive experience whisks visitors through the pulsating history of Belfast's music scene. From Van Morrison’s rhythmic legacy to the groundbreaking punk rock era, the tour is a deep dive into the melodies that have shaped Belfast’s cultural landscape.