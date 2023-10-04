As autumn and winter roll in, Tyrone is gearing up for a vibrant season of events that cater to a wide range of interests. From business events to festive flower workshops, comedy nights, awards ceremonies, and magical Christmas fairs, there's something for everyone to enjoy.
Don't miss out on these fantastic opportunities to connect, celebrate, and embrace the spirit of the season.
Check out these 25 great events taking place in Co Tyrone this autumn and winter:
1. Relaxed Ladies Only Workshop: Balance, Boundaries and Bubbles - October 6 Dungannon West Renewal, 2 Beechvalley Way #7, Dungannon
Balance, Boundaries, and Bubbles is an exclusive women-only workshop in collaboration with Nurture Yoga by Rhona and Viefit. Discover the secrets to balance, learn how to set healthy boundaries, and master life hacks for a well-rounded life as Rhone leads sessions aimed at enhancing your physical and mental well-being through yoga and mindfulness practices.
For more information, go to eventbrite.co.uk/relaxed-ladies-only-workshop-balance-boundaries-and-bubbles Photo: unsplash
2. Daly’s Comedy Club: October 6 - Daly’s Bar and Lounge, 9 High Street, Omagh
Get ready for another hilarious night of laughs as Daly’s monthly comedy club makes its return. Brace yourself for the comedic stylings of Paddy McGaughey, whose wit and humour are sure to kick things off with a bang, followed by the incredibly talent Ian Thomson and uproarious James Downey.
For more information, go to eventbrite.co.uk/dalys-comedy-club Photo: unsplash
3. 2023 Omagh Business Awards, October 6 - Silverbirch Hotel, 5 Gortin Road, Omagh
Join in on a night of celebration as the area’s finest businesses are honoured. Awards will be presented in categories like ‘Family Business of the Year’, ‘Best Daytime Eatery’, ‘Outstanding Sales Team’, and much more. Tickets include a delightful drinks reception, a three-course dinner, and entertainment. Dress to impress in black tie attire and get ready to toast to excellence in the business community.
For more information, go to eventbrite.co.uk/2023-omagh-business-awards Photo: unsplash
4. ABBA Tribute Bottomless Brunch - October 7 - Corick House Hotel & Spa, 20 Corick Road, Clogher
Get ready for a fabulous afternoon of nostalgia and fun at Bottomless Brunch with an ABBA Tribute Act, where you can sip on unlimited drinks from 1.30-3pm while indulging in a delightful two-course brunch, all before the sensational entertainment kicks off at 3pm.
For more information, go to eventbrite.co.uk/e/abba-tribute-bottomless-brunch Photo: unsplash