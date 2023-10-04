3 . 2023 Omagh Business Awards, October 6 - Silverbirch Hotel, 5 Gortin Road, Omagh

Join in on a night of celebration as the area’s finest businesses are honoured. Awards will be presented in categories like ‘Family Business of the Year’, ‘Best Daytime Eatery’, ‘Outstanding Sales Team’, and much more. Tickets include a delightful drinks reception, a three-course dinner, and entertainment. Dress to impress in black tie attire and get ready to toast to excellence in the business community. For more information, go to eventbrite.co.uk/2023-omagh-business-awards Photo: unsplash